Will Messi Be Punished Before FIFA World Cup Semi-Final For Referee Spat? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi had animated exchange with referee in World Cup quarter-final.

Exchange reportedly stemmed from referee's instructions.

No disciplinary action; Messi cleared for semi-final against England.

Messi FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi's animated exchange with referee Joao Pedro Pinheiro during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final victory over Switzerland sparked plenty of discussion among fans, with many wondering whether the Argentine captain could face disciplinary action ahead of the semi-final against England. The incident unfolded during a fiercely contested encounter that saw Argentina eventually prevail after extra time. At present, there appears to be no reason to believe Messi will face further punishment.

Is Messi At Risk Of Missing The Semi-Final?

Disagreements between players and referees are not uncommon, particularly in knockout matches where emotions often boil over.

While match officials have the authority to issue yellow or red cards for dissent depending on a player's conduct, Messi was not cautioned during the incident.

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There have also been no reports suggesting that Pinheiro submitted any disciplinary complaint against the Argentina captain after the match.

Therefore, unless FIFA announces any retrospective action, Messi remains available for Argentina's highly anticipated semi-final against England.

The clash is set to mark his first-ever meeting with the Three Lions, adding another intriguing chapter to one of football's biggest rivalries.

Why Did Messi Confront The Referee?

Argentina had taken an early lead through Alexis Mac Allister scoring off a Messi assist before Switzerland fought back to level the contest. The match also saw Swiss striker Breel Embolo dismissed after receiving a second yellow card for simulation following a VAR review.

Amid the tension, television cameras caught Messi in an intense conversation with Portuguese referee Joao Pedro Pinheiro.

According to reports, the disagreement began when the official instructed the Argentina captain to move back while forming part of the defensive wall for a Swiss free-kick.

"Speak to me properly. Don't disrespect me. Speak to me properly; I spoke to you properly," Messi reportedly responded, Unhappy with the referee's approach.

While emotions ran high on the pitch, there is currently no indication that Messi's participation in the last-four clash is under threat.