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English NewsSportsFootballEngland Will Put Messi 'To Sleep', Boasts Ex-Three Lions Star Before FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

England Will Put Messi 'To Sleep', Boasts Ex-Three Lions Star Before FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

Joe Cole has made a bold prediction ahead of England's FIFA World Cup semi-final against Argentina, claiming the Three Lions have the pace to stop Lionel Messi.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former England winger Joe Cole predicted victory over Argentina.
  • Cole believes England's pace will neutralise Lionel Messi.
  • This semi-final revives a historic FIFA World Cup rivalry.

Joe Cole On Lionel Messi: England's eagerly awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Argentina has already begun off the pitch, with former Three Lions winger Joe Cole making a bold prediction ahead of one of football's fiercest rivalries. The two heavyweights are set to meet once again on the World Cup stage, with a place in the final at stake. While Argentina arrive as defending champions led by Lionel Messi, England head into the contest full of belief after overcoming Norway in the quarter-finals.

Joe Cole Sends Strong Message To Argentina

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Cole backed England to overcome Lionel Scaloni's side and even suggested the Three Lions have the ideal attributes to neutralise Messi.

"Messi’s first time playing against England? Well, we’re going to put him to sleep. We’re going to put him to sleep. Yeah, 100%. I’m saying it right now, we’re going to reach the World Cup final. We have too much pace for Argentina’s strengths, and we’re going to beat them. I can feel it in my bones."

Also Check: 64-Team World Cup? FIFA President Opens Up On Major Expansion Talks

Cole's comments reflect the growing confidence around England's camp following an impressive run to the last four.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have been among the team's standout performers.

Rivalry With Rich World Cup History

England and Argentina have shared several memorable battles on football's biggest stage. Their FIFA World Cup rivalry stretches back to encounters in 1962, 1966, 1986, 1998 and 2002, producing some of the tournament's most iconic moments.

The most recent meeting came at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, where David Beckham's penalty secured a 1-0 victory for England. Overall, the Three Lions also hold the edge in head-to-head meetings between the two nations at the World Cup.

With another chapter about to be written, the upcoming semi-final promises to be a spectacle featuring world-class talent, historic rivalry and a coveted place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Joe Cole's prediction for the England vs. Argentina semi-final?

Joe Cole believes England will defeat Argentina and advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. He also suggested England has the ideal attributes to neutralize Lionel Messi.

Which teams are playing in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final mentioned in the article?

England and Argentina are set to play against each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. The winner will secure a place in the final.

What is the history between England and Argentina in the World Cup?

England and Argentina have a rich World Cup rivalry, with previous encounters in 1962, 1966, 1986, 1998, and 2002. England holds the edge in head-to-head meetings at the World Cup.

How did England qualify for the semi-finals?

England reached the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by overcoming Norway in the quarter-finals. This continued their impressive run to the last four.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Jude Bellingham England Vs Argentina
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