England Will Put Messi 'To Sleep', Boasts Ex-Three Lions Star Before FIFA World Cup Semi-Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former England winger Joe Cole predicted victory over Argentina.

Cole believes England's pace will neutralise Lionel Messi.

This semi-final revives a historic FIFA World Cup rivalry.

Joe Cole On Lionel Messi: England's eagerly awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Argentina has already begun off the pitch, with former Three Lions winger Joe Cole making a bold prediction ahead of one of football's fiercest rivalries. The two heavyweights are set to meet once again on the World Cup stage, with a place in the final at stake. While Argentina arrive as defending champions led by Lionel Messi, England head into the contest full of belief after overcoming Norway in the quarter-finals.

Joe Cole Sends Strong Message To Argentina

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Cole backed England to overcome Lionel Scaloni's side and even suggested the Three Lions have the ideal attributes to neutralise Messi.

"Messi’s first time playing against England? Well, we’re going to put him to sleep. We’re going to put him to sleep. Yeah, 100%. I’m saying it right now, we’re going to reach the World Cup final. We have too much pace for Argentina’s strengths, and we’re going to beat them. I can feel it in my bones."

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Cole's comments reflect the growing confidence around England's camp following an impressive run to the last four.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have been among the team's standout performers.

Rivalry With Rich World Cup History

England and Argentina have shared several memorable battles on football's biggest stage. Their FIFA World Cup rivalry stretches back to encounters in 1962, 1966, 1986, 1998 and 2002, producing some of the tournament's most iconic moments.

The most recent meeting came at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, where David Beckham's penalty secured a 1-0 victory for England. Overall, the Three Lions also hold the edge in head-to-head meetings between the two nations at the World Cup.

With another chapter about to be written, the upcoming semi-final promises to be a spectacle featuring world-class talent, historic rivalry and a coveted place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.