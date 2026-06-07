FIFA World Cup 2026: When Will Brazil Play Their First Match? Opponent, Date & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brazil, five-time champion, begins its 2026 World Cup journey.

Brazil plays Morocco June 14, commencing their Group C.

Group C also features Scotland and underdog team Haiti.

BRAZIL FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: The only team to have won the FIFA World Cup five times, Brazil is a country that truly celebrates football. It doesn't just play the game, but also sees it as a part of its culture and identity. Brazil is also the only country to have qualified for every single FIFA World Cup edition since the tournament began in 1930. Even when Brazil is not at its absolute best, fans and experts still consider them dangerous because of their rich history, strong talent pipeline and winning mentality. That is why they are almost always among the favourites in every FIFA World Cup.

Brazil’s First FIFA World Cup Match: Date & Time

Brazil will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey on June 14. The Selecao will take on Morocco in their opening match of the tournament.

Interestingly, Brazil and Morocco have faced each other only once in FIFA World Cup history. The match took place in the 1998 edition's group stage, where Brazil comfortably defeated Morocco 3-0, with goals from Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto.

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Overall, the two nations have met very few times internationally. Morocco, however, defeated Brazil 2-1 in a friendly in 2023, showing how much the African side has improved over the years.

What Does Brazil’s Group Stage Look Like?

The Brazilians have been placed in Group C of the tournament alongside Morocco, Scotland and Haiti.

While Brazil vs Morocco is expected to be the strongest clash in Group C, the match against Scotland could test Brazil’s physicality, as the Scottish side is known for its aggressive and organised style of play.

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Meanwhile, Haiti’s qualification itself has become a talking point, making them one of the underdogs to watch in the group.

Neymar In The Brazilian Squad

Neymar remains one of Brazil’s biggest names heading into the FIFA World Cup 2026. Coach Carlo Ancelotti included him in the final squad, making this a major comeback amid fitness and injury concerns.

With anticipation around whether this could be Neymar’s final FIFA World Cup or even the last phase of his international journey, the tournament becomes even more exciting for both the player and fans.