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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Portugal Star Rafael Leao's Heated Clash With Chile's Ivan Roman In FIFA WC Warm-Up

WATCH: Portugal Star Rafael Leao's Heated Clash With Chile's Ivan Roman In FIFA WC Warm-Up

Rafael Leao and Ivan Roman saw red cards after a heated clash as Portugal defeated Chile 2-1 in a fiery FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Leao, Roman involved in heated altercation in pre-World Cup friendly.
  • Both players were eventually sent off.
  • Portugal won 2-1 with goals from Guedes and Fernandes.

Rafael Leao vs Ivan Roman: Portugal's pre-FIFA World Cup preparations were overshadowed by a moment of controversy after AC Milan forward Rafael Leao was dismissed during a fiery international friendly against Chile. The incident unfolded shortly before half-time in Oeiras, where Portugal were playing one of their final tune-up matches ahead of the tournament. What began as a confrontation between other players quickly escalated into a larger altercation involving multiple individuals.

By the time the dust settled, both Leao and Chile defender Ivan Roman had been shown red cards, leaving their respective sides to regroup following a chaotic end to the first half.

Leao & Roman Sent Off After Altercation: WATCH

The flashpoint occurred after tensions flared between Portugal's Joao Cancelo and Chile's Faundez. As players from both teams converged around the dispute, Roman attempted to join the confrontation.

Leao stepped in as the situation intensified, but instead of calming matters, he became directly involved in the scuffle. Reports suggest the Portugal international struck Roman during the altercation, who then fell to the ground clutching his face, prompting the match officials to take action.

Both Leao and Roman were sent off, reducing each side by one player before the interval. The dismissals became the dominant talking point of an otherwise important fixture for both nations ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Check Out: FIFA World Cup 2026: When Will Argentina Play Their First Match? Opponent, Date & More

Portugal Recover To Secure Victory

Despite the disruption, Portugal returned from the break with renewed focus. Head coach Roberto Martinez introduced several changes, and the substitutions had an immediate impact on the contest.

The breakthrough arrived when Ruben Neves produced an incisive pass to Goncalo Guedes, who had replaced Cristiano Ronaldo. Guedes controlled the ball superbly before finishing with the outside of his right foot to give the hosts the lead.

Portugal then doubled their advantage through Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder found the net from outside the penalty area after another influential contribution from Guedes and a clever assist from Francisco Conceicao.

Chile ensured there would be a nervy finish when Lucas Cepeda scored late in the match with a low effort from distance. However, the visitors' response came too close to the final whistle to spark a comeback.

Portugal ultimately held on for a 2-1 victory, continuing their World Cup preparations on a positive note despite the controversy surrounding Leao's dismissal. With one more friendly remaining before the tournament begins, Martinez will hope the focus returns to football rather than disciplinary issues.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Rafael Leao shown a red card against Chile?

Leao was dismissed after reportedly striking Chile defender Ivan Roman during an altercation. The incident occurred shortly before half-time, leading to both players receiving red cards.

What was the final result of Portugal's friendly against Chile?

Portugal won the match 2-1 against Chile. They recovered in the second half, scoring two goals despite the earlier red card incident.

What led to the confrontation involving Rafael Leao and Ivan Roman?

Tensions first arose between Portugal's Joao Cancelo and Chile's Faundez. Leao intervened and became directly involved, reportedly striking Roman, leading to their dismissals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Rafael Leao Ivan Roman Portugal Vs Chile
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