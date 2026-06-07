WATCH: Portugal Star Rafael Leao's Heated Clash With Chile's Ivan Roman In FIFA WC Warm-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leao, Roman involved in heated altercation in pre-World Cup friendly.

Both players were eventually sent off.

Portugal won 2-1 with goals from Guedes and Fernandes.

Rafael Leao vs Ivan Roman: Portugal's pre-FIFA World Cup preparations were overshadowed by a moment of controversy after AC Milan forward Rafael Leao was dismissed during a fiery international friendly against Chile. The incident unfolded shortly before half-time in Oeiras, where Portugal were playing one of their final tune-up matches ahead of the tournament. What began as a confrontation between other players quickly escalated into a larger altercation involving multiple individuals.

By the time the dust settled, both Leao and Chile defender Ivan Roman had been shown red cards, leaving their respective sides to regroup following a chaotic end to the first half.

Leao & Roman Sent Off After Altercation: WATCH

The flashpoint occurred after tensions flared between Portugal's Joao Cancelo and Chile's Faundez. As players from both teams converged around the dispute, Roman attempted to join the confrontation.

Leao stepped in as the situation intensified, but instead of calming matters, he became directly involved in the scuffle. Reports suggest the Portugal international struck Roman during the altercation, who then fell to the ground clutching his face, prompting the match officials to take action.

Both Leao and Roman were sent off, reducing each side by one player before the interval. The dismissals became the dominant talking point of an otherwise important fixture for both nations ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Portugal Recover To Secure Victory

Despite the disruption, Portugal returned from the break with renewed focus. Head coach Roberto Martinez introduced several changes, and the substitutions had an immediate impact on the contest.

The breakthrough arrived when Ruben Neves produced an incisive pass to Goncalo Guedes, who had replaced Cristiano Ronaldo. Guedes controlled the ball superbly before finishing with the outside of his right foot to give the hosts the lead.

Portugal then doubled their advantage through Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder found the net from outside the penalty area after another influential contribution from Guedes and a clever assist from Francisco Conceicao.

Chile ensured there would be a nervy finish when Lucas Cepeda scored late in the match with a low effort from distance. However, the visitors' response came too close to the final whistle to spark a comeback.

Portugal ultimately held on for a 2-1 victory, continuing their World Cup preparations on a positive note despite the controversy surrounding Leao's dismissal. With one more friendly remaining before the tournament begins, Martinez will hope the focus returns to football rather than disciplinary issues.