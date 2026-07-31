Arshad Nadeem released an emotional video message expressing gratitude for his qualification. He appealed to fans and the nation to keep praying for his success to win a medal for Pakistan in the final.
WATCH: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Urges Fans Ahead Of Final: 'Pray For Me'
Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem appealed for prayers ahead of the Commonwealth Games final, aiming to deliver a top performance and secure a medal.
- The high-stakes 12-man final is set for August 1.
Commonwealth Games 2026: Pakistani star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has officially secured his spot in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Following his qualification, the star athlete released a emotional video message across his social media platforms, appealing to fans and the nation to pray for his success in the upcoming high-stakes final event.
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Emotional Message To Fans And Followers
In his video address shared online, Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude after sealing a spot in the final 12. He urged everyone to support him with continuous prayers as he aims to bring glory home.
He stated in the video:
"You all know that the Commonwealth Games are taking place in Glasgow. By the grace of Allah and all of your prayers, I have qualified for the final."
He further appealed to the public:
"The final will take place on July 31. According to Pakistan time, it will be at 12:15 AM late night (August 1). Please keep praying for me so that I perform well in the final and win a medal for Pakistan."
Additionally, in his social media post caption, Nadeem wrote:
"Alhamdulillah! By the grace of Allah, I've qualified for the Commonwealth Games final. Thank you all for your constant love, support, and prayers. Please keep me in your duas for tomorrow's final at 8:15 PM (UK time) / 12:15 AM (Pakistan time). In'Sha'Allah, I'll give my best..."
Alhamdulillah! By the grace of Allah, I've qualified for the Commonwealth Games final. Thank you all for your constant love, support, and prayers.— Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) July 30, 2026
Please keep me in your duas for tomorrow's final at 8:15 PM (UK time) / 12:15 AM (Pakistan time).
In'Sha'Allah, I'll give my best… pic.twitter.com/RyZmnIMacx
Indian Athletes And Final Timing Details
The final promises to be a thriller, as three Indian throwers led by star athlete Neeraj Chopra have also advanced to the 12-man final. Alongside Neeraj Chopra, Indian athletes Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh successfully booked their places, setting up an intense battle for the gold medal.
According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the javelin throw final will be played late on Friday night / early Saturday morning (August 1) starting at 12:45 AM IST.
Complete List Of The 12 Finalists
A total of 12 athletes have qualified for the championship final. Here is the list of finalists along with their qualification marks:
Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka) – 82.84m
Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 81.29m
Douw Smit (South Africa) – 80.64m
Ben East (England) – 80.38m
Neeraj Chopra (India) – 79.61m
Cameron McEntyre (Australia) – 78.91m
Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) – 78.63m
KeyShawn Strachan (Bahamas) – 78.60m
Rohit Yadav (India) – 78.37m
Yashvir Singh (India) – 78.36m
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – 78.26m
Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria) – 75.27m