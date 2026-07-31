WATCH: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Urges Fans Ahead Of Final: 'Pray For Me'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The high-stakes 12-man final is set for August 1.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Pakistani star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has officially secured his spot in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Following his qualification, the star athlete released a emotional video message across his social media platforms, appealing to fans and the nation to pray for his success in the upcoming high-stakes final event.

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Emotional Message To Fans And Followers

In his video address shared online, Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude after sealing a spot in the final 12. He urged everyone to support him with continuous prayers as he aims to bring glory home.

He stated in the video:

"You all know that the Commonwealth Games are taking place in Glasgow. By the grace of Allah and all of your prayers, I have qualified for the final."

He further appealed to the public:

"The final will take place on July 31. According to Pakistan time, it will be at 12:15 AM late night (August 1). Please keep praying for me so that I perform well in the final and win a medal for Pakistan."

Additionally, in his social media post caption, Nadeem wrote:

"Alhamdulillah! By the grace of Allah, I've qualified for the Commonwealth Games final. Thank you all for your constant love, support, and prayers. Please keep me in your duas for tomorrow's final at 8:15 PM (UK time) / 12:15 AM (Pakistan time). In'Sha'Allah, I'll give my best..."

Alhamdulillah! By the grace of Allah, I've qualified for the Commonwealth Games final. Thank you all for your constant love, support, and prayers.



Please keep me in your duas for tomorrow's final at 8:15 PM (UK time) / 12:15 AM (Pakistan time).



In'Sha'Allah, I'll give my best… pic.twitter.com/RyZmnIMacx — Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) July 30, 2026

Indian Athletes And Final Timing Details

The final promises to be a thriller, as three Indian throwers led by star athlete Neeraj Chopra have also advanced to the 12-man final. Alongside Neeraj Chopra, Indian athletes Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh successfully booked their places, setting up an intense battle for the gold medal.

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the javelin throw final will be played late on Friday night / early Saturday morning (August 1) starting at 12:45 AM IST.

Complete List Of The 12 Finalists

A total of 12 athletes have qualified for the championship final. Here is the list of finalists along with their qualification marks:

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka) – 82.84m

Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 81.29m

Douw Smit (South Africa) – 80.64m

Ben East (England) – 80.38m

Neeraj Chopra (India) – 79.61m

Cameron McEntyre (Australia) – 78.91m

Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) – 78.63m

KeyShawn Strachan (Bahamas) – 78.60m

Rohit Yadav (India) – 78.37m

Yashvir Singh (India) – 78.36m

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) – 78.26m

Chinecherem Nnamdi (Nigeria) – 75.27m