Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has once again proven that his wit off the field is just as sharp as his googlies on it. The cricketer recently became the subject of a viral social media trend after AI-generated posters of a fictional movie titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3 began circulating online.

The posters, created by graphic artist Vijay Kumar Baria, cheekily placed Chahal at the center of a romantic comedy setup.

The "cast" featured his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, along with RJ Mahvash and Shefali Bagga - two names that have recently been linked to the cricketer in the rumor mill.

Instead of ignoring the parody, Chahal decided to play along with his signature brand of humor. Commenting on the viral post, he wrote: “2-3 reh gai admin, do better research next time” (Admin, you missed 2-3 names, do better research next time).

Check Viral Post

🚨 Yuzvendra Chahal finally reacts to the VIRAL AI poster linking him with Dhanashree, RJ Mahvash and Shefali Bagga



The AI-generated image went viral across social media, triggering speculation and gossip.

Chahal shut it down with humour, saying “2-3 aur reh gayi”, making it… pic.twitter.com/JWUmH2xseZ — Random Update (@xupdateshub) January 31, 2026

Chahal's sarcastic jab instantly caught attention of fans, who praised Chahal for handling the constant scrutiny of his personal life with such composure.

Following the cricketer’s reaction, the original creator reportedly deleted the posters and replaced them with a version featuring only Chahal, steering away from the relationship speculation.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s personal life has been under a heavy spotlight following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025. While he was recently spotted in Mumbai with Shefali Bagga, the cricketer has consistently maintained that much of the online chatter is baseless.

Also on ABP Live | Is T20 World Cup In India At Risk Due To Nipah Virus Outbreak?