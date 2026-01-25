Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHow Yuzvendra Chahal And Shefali Bagga Compare Financially - Net Worth Comparison

How Yuzvendra Chahal And Shefali Bagga Compare Financially - Net Worth Comparison

Here is a detailed comparison of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shefali Bagga's net worth and assets as of January 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Following viral sighting of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and media personality Shefali Bagga in Mumbai on January 24, 2026, curiosity regarding their financial status has surged.

Chahal is one of the highest-paid cricketers in India. Shefali Bagga has built a steady and successful career in media and entertainment industry.

Here is a detailed comparison of their net worth and assets as of January 2026.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Multi-Crore Cricket Icon

Yuzvendra Chahal's wealth is a blend of high-value sports contracts, blue-chip endorsements, and strategic real estate investments.

Estimated Net Worth: ₹45 Crore ($5.4 Million)

IPL Earnings: Chahal remains a top-tier asset in the IPL. In 2025 Mega Auction, he was secured by Punjab Kings for ₹18 Crore, making him one of the highest-paid Indian players in the league.

BCCI & Government Salary: BCCI central contract status has fluctuated, and Chahal continues to draw a stable income as an Income Tax Officer, a government position he has held since 2018.

Real Estate: Yuzvendra Chahal owns an opulent designer mansion in Gurugram, Haryana, valued at approximately ₹25 Crore, featuring high-end modern interiors and luxury amenities.

Car Collection: An avid automobile enthusiast, Chahal's garage houses a Rolls-Royce, a Lamborghini Centenario (valued at ₹6.25 Crore), and a Porsche Cayenne S.

Brand Endorsements: He reportedly charges ₹1 Crore per campaign, representing major brands like VIVO, Nike, and Dream11.

Shefali Bagga: Media and Reality TV Star

Shefali Bagga's financial portfolio is built on her versatility as a journalist, reality TV star, and digital influencer.

Estimated Net Worth: ₹8 - ₹10 Crore ($1.2 Million).

Media & Anchoring: Having started her career as a TV journalist and news anchor, Shefali commands a premium fee for hosting major sports and entertainment events.

Reality TV & Entertainment: Her stint on Bigg Boss 13 boosted her brand value, leading to high-paying appearances in music videos and reality shows. She is currently a prominent figure in the digital space.

Digital Influence: With a massive social media following, Shefali earns a significant portion of her income through brand collaborations in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors.

Assets: She owns a premium apartment in a high-rise society in Delhi-NCR/Mumbai region and drives luxury SUVs, reflecting her successful transition from newsrooms to mainstream stardom.

Verdict

The financial gap between the two is substantial, primarily due to the massive commercial nature of Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal’s net worth is roughly five times that of Shefali Bagga.

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Yuzvendra Chahal's estimated net worth as of January 2026?

Yuzvendra Chahal's estimated net worth is ₹45 Crore ($5.4 Million). This is a combination of his cricket earnings, endorsements, and real estate investments.

How much was Yuzvendra Chahal secured for in the 2025 IPL Mega Auction?

Yuzvendra Chahal was secured by Punjab Kings for ₹18 Crore in the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, making him one of the highest-paid Indian players.

What is Shefali Bagga's estimated net worth as of January 2026?

Shefali Bagga's estimated net worth is between ₹8 - ₹10 Crore ($1.2 Million). Her wealth comes from her work in media, reality TV, and digital influence.

What contributes to Shefali Bagga's income?

Shefali Bagga earns from her career as a TV journalist, anchoring events, reality TV appearances, and brand collaborations as a digital influencer.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shefali Bagga Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Shefali Bagga Shefali Bagga Net Worth Yuzvendra Chahal Girlfriend
