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English NewsSportsCricketInside Indian Cricketer's Multi-Crore Mansions: From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly

Inside Indian Cricketer's Multi-Crore Mansions: From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly

A peek inside the grand multi-crore homes of Indian cricket icons, from Virat Kohli's Gurgaon residence to Virender Sehwag's ₹130 crore mansion.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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  • MS Dhoni's sprawling 7-acre Ranchi farmhouse includes luxury amenities.

Indian cricket stars are among the highest-paid athletes globally, and their lavish lifestyle often reflects in their magnificent real estate investments. From legendary captains to modern-day icons, these sports icons own luxurious, multi-crore properties across major cities in India and abroad. Here is a look at the stunning residences owned by some of India's biggest cricket stars.

Sachin Tendulkar: Dorab Villa, Mumbai

The "God of Cricket" owns multiple properties across Mumbai, but his permanent residence is a sprawling five-storey mansion known as Dorab Villa in Bandra. Sachin purchased the land in 2007 from a Parsi family for ₹39 crore and moved into the renovated 6,000-square-foot building with his family in 2011. The estate's standout highlight is an expansive, lush green garden famed to be Tendulkar’s favorite spot during the monsoon season.

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Virat Kohli: DLF City Phase 1, Gurgaon

Virat Kohli boasts an enviable real estate portfolio with properties in Mumbai, Gurgaon, London, and a holiday home in Alibaug. However, his most expensive property is an 80-crore rupee bungalow located in DLF City Phase 1, Gurgaon. Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, the ultra-modern home features state-of-the-art interior design, modern furniture, and a private, fully-equipped gym.

Virender Sehwag: Krishna Niwas, Hauz Khas

Famous for his aggressive batting, former India opener Virender Sehwag moved from his roots in Najafgarh to an opulent mansion named Krishna Niwas in Hauz Khas, Delhi. Valued at an impressive ₹130 crore, the multi-room residence features 12 spacious rooms, a courtyard temple, and a dedicated lawn for his dogs. Sehwag also maintains multiple real estate investments across Haryana and Najafgarh.

Sourav Ganguly: Lower Rawdon Street, Kolkata

Popularly known as the "Prince of Kolkata," former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly resides in a classic ancestral bungalow on Lower Rawdon Street, Kolkata. Currently valued at over ₹47 crore, the stately property features more than 50 rooms. Its classic architectural brilliance delivers a truly regal ambience suited to the former captain.

Rohit Sharma: Ahuja Towers, Worli

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma resides in the high-end Worli neighborhood of Mumbai. Located on a high floor of Ahuja Towers, his 6,000-square-foot apartment offers a breathtaking 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea. Purchased for approximately ₹30 crore, the luxurious residence boasts 13-foot-high ceilings, a dedicated private library, and a walk-in closet.

MS Dhoni: Kailashpati, Ranchi

Former captain MS Dhoni resides in his famous 7-acre farmhouse named Kailashpati in his hometown of Ranchi, Jharkhand. The massive property features expansive manicured lawns, a private gymnasium, a swimming pool, indoor sports facilities, and a dedicated museum-like garage to house his extensive personal collection of vintage motorbikes and luxury cars.

Frequently Asked Questions

What facilities are available at MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi?

MS Dhoni's 7-acre farmhouse, Kailashpati, in Ranchi, features expansive lawns, a private gymnasium, and a swimming pool. It also includes indoor sports facilities and a museum-like garage for his collections.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Indian Cricketers MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly VIrat Kohli
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