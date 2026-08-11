Virat Kohli's 9-Year-Old Record Under Threat In India-Sri Lanka Test Series

India-Sri Lanka Test series is set to begin on August 15, marking India's return to Sri Lanka for a Test assignment after a nine-year gap. The upcoming series will also bring back memories of India's previous Test tour of the island nation in 2017, when Virat Kohli produced one of the finest batting performances of his career.

Virat Kohli still holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single India-Sri Lanka Test series. With only two Tests scheduled this time, however, breaking that mark will be an extremely difficult challenge.

Can anyone break Virat Kohli's record?

During the 2017 series, Kohli scored a staggering 610 runs in five innings. He was in exceptional form throughout the tour, registering three centuries and one half-century.

His performance saw him surpass the previous record held by Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya, who had accumulated 571 runs during the 1997 series.

The challenge is even greater this time because India and Sri Lanka will play just two Tests, meaning a batter can have a maximum of four innings to chase Kohli's tally of 610 runs.

India's current batting lineup includes Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, all of whom will be expected to make significant contributions. However, they would need an extraordinary run of form to come close to Kohli's nine-year-old record.

Most runs in an India-Sri Lanka Test series

610 runs – Virat Kohli

571 runs – Sanath Jayasuriya

491 runs – Virender Sehwag

467 runs – Kumar Sangakkara

433 runs – Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli also shares another major record from India-Sri Lanka Test series. He scored three centuries in the 2017 series, matching Sri Lanka's Aravinda de Silva, who also registered three tons in the 1997 series.

Who leads among active players?

Among players still active in international cricket, Dinesh Chandimal has scored the most runs in Test series between India and Sri Lanka, with 288 runs from six innings.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja leads among the current players. He has scored 202 runs in three innings against Sri Lanka, including a century.

The first Test of the upcoming series will be played in Galle from August 15, while the second Test is scheduled in Colombo from August 23. Sri Lanka will also be looking to end a long wait for a series victory over India. The island nation has not defeated India in a Test series since 2008, making the upcoming two-match contest an important opportunity for the hosts.