WPL 2026 Playoffs: RCB Qualifies, Four Teams Fight For Two Spots

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 has reached a fever pitch. With the league stage nearing its conclusion, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has officially become the first team to secure a playoff spot.

However, race for the remaining two positions has transformed into a high-stakes, four-way battle involving Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz.

WPL Updated Standings: RCB on Top

Following a dominant run led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB sits comfortably at the top with 10 points from 7 matches. Their superior net run rate (+0.947) makes them the favorites to finish first and earn a direct ticket to the Final.

WPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios for chasing pack

1. Gujarat Giants (8 Points, 7 Matches)

The Goal: A victory in their final league game against Mumbai Indians will guarantee qualification with 10 points.

The Risk: Their negative net run rate (-0.271) means that a loss would leave them at the mercy of other results.

2. Mumbai Indians (6 Points, 7 Matches)

The Goal: The defending champions must win their final encounter against Gujarat. Thanks to a positive NRR (+0.146), a win should realistically be enough to push them into the top three.

Historical Edge: MI has never lost to GG in WPL history, giving Harmanpreet Kaur's side a psychological advantage.

3. Delhi Capitals (6 Points, 7 Matches)

The Goal: Meg Lanning’s side faces a "must-win" scenario against UP Warriorz.

The Twist: Even with a win, they need either MI or GG to lose. Advantageously, DC plays the final league match, allowing them to chase a specific NRR target if needed.

4. UP Warriorz (4 Points, 6 Matches)

The Goal: The outsiders need a miracle. They must win both of their remaining games (vs RCB and DC) to reach 8 points.

The Challenge: Given their poor NRR (-0.769), they not only need two wins but also require other results to flip perfectly in their favor. One more loss officially ends their campaign.