WPL 2026 Playoffs: RCB Qualifies, Four Teams Fight For Two Spots

HomeSportsCricketWPL 2026 Playoffs: RCB Qualifies, Four Teams Fight For Two Spots

Following a dominant run led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB sits comfortably at the top with 10 points from 7 matches.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 11:03 AM (IST)

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 has reached a fever pitch. With the league stage nearing its conclusion, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has officially become the first team to secure a playoff spot.

However, race for the remaining two positions has transformed into a high-stakes, four-way battle involving Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz.

WPL Updated Standings: RCB on Top

Following a dominant run led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB sits comfortably at the top with 10 points from 7 matches. Their superior net run rate (+0.947) makes them the favorites to finish first and earn a direct ticket to the Final.

WPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios for chasing pack

1. Gujarat Giants (8 Points, 7 Matches)

The Goal: A victory in their final league game against Mumbai Indians will guarantee qualification with 10 points.

The Risk: Their negative net run rate (-0.271) means that a loss would leave them at the mercy of other results.

2. Mumbai Indians (6 Points, 7 Matches)

The Goal: The defending champions must win their final encounter against Gujarat. Thanks to a positive NRR (+0.146), a win should realistically be enough to push them into the top three.

Historical Edge: MI has never lost to GG in WPL history, giving Harmanpreet Kaur's side a psychological advantage.

3. Delhi Capitals (6 Points, 7 Matches)

The Goal: Meg Lanning’s side faces a "must-win" scenario against UP Warriorz.

The Twist: Even with a win, they need either MI or GG to lose. Advantageously, DC plays the final league match, allowing them to chase a specific NRR target if needed.

4. UP Warriorz (4 Points, 6 Matches)

The Goal: The outsiders need a miracle. They must win both of their remaining games (vs RCB and DC) to reach 8 points.

The Challenge: Given their poor NRR (-0.769), they not only need two wins but also require other results to flip perfectly in their favor. One more loss officially ends their campaign.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur WPL 2026 Womens Premier League 2026
Embed widget