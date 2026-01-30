WPL 2026 Playoffs Race Heats Up: Updated Qualification Scenario After RCB Reaches Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Smriti Mandhana, have reached their second Women's Premier League (WPL) Final.

What's also interesting is that all remaining teams are in contention for the two Playoff spots. However, the race to the finish line has heated up with almost all fixtures done, and the equation relying on factors other than just respective results.

With that said, let's take a look at the updated WPL 2026 Playoff qualification scenario for Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Mumbai Indians (MI), and UP Warrioriz (UPW).

WPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios For All Teams

Before diving into the playoffs qualification scenarios, let’s check the WPL 2026 points table standings as of January 30, 2026.

1) RCB - Matches: 8, Wins: 6, Losses: 2, Points: 12, NRR: +1.247

2) GG - Matches: 7, Wins: 4, Losses: 3, Points: 8, NRR: -0.271

3) MI - Matches: 7, Wins: 3, Losses: 4, Points: 6, NRR: +0.146

4) DC - Matches: 7, Wins: 3, Losses: 4, Points: 6, NRR: -0.164

5) UPW - Matches: 7, Wins: 2, Losses: 5, Points: 4, NRR: -1.146

As mentioned already, RCB have qualified for the Final, and played all of their league phase matches.

Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will face each other tonight, and if the former wins, they will qualify for the WPL 2026 Playoffs.

MI will still have a chance, but they would be hoping for UP Warriorz to beat the Delhi Capitals, so as to not have any problems with the Net Run Rate (NRR).

As for DC, they would be hoping for MI to either win, or lose by a big margin that significantly impacts their NRR. They would then have to win their match against UPW to secure a Playoff spot.

UPW, on the other hand, would have to win against Delhi, and hope Mumbai lose to GG by a huge margin so as to equal them on points and go through on NRR. However, their chances of making it to the knockouts seem quite bleak due to the -1.146 NRR.