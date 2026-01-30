WPL 2026 Playoffs Race Heats Up: Updated Qualification Scenario After RCB Reaches Final

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWPL 2026 Playoffs Race Heats Up: Updated Qualification Scenario After RCB Reaches Final

RCB has reached the WPL 2026 final. Check out the latest Playoff qualification scenarios for the remaining teams as the tournament reaches its conclusive phase.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Smriti Mandhana, have reached their second Women's Premier League (WPL) Final.

What's also interesting is that all remaining teams are in contention for the two Playoff spots. However, the race to the finish line has heated up with almost all fixtures done, and the equation relying on factors other than just respective results.

With that said, let's take a look at the updated WPL 2026 Playoff qualification scenario for Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Mumbai Indians (MI), and UP Warrioriz (UPW).

WPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenarios For All Teams

Before diving into the playoffs qualification scenarios, let’s check the WPL 2026 points table standings as of January 30, 2026.

1) RCB - Matches: 8, Wins: 6, Losses: 2, Points: 12, NRR: +1.247

2) GG - Matches: 7, Wins: 4, Losses: 3, Points: 8, NRR: -0.271

3) MI - Matches: 7, Wins: 3, Losses: 4, Points: 6, NRR: +0.146

4) DC - Matches: 7, Wins: 3, Losses: 4, Points: 6, NRR: -0.164

5) UPW - Matches: 7, Wins: 2, Losses: 5, Points: 4, NRR: -1.146

As mentioned already, RCB have qualified for the Final, and played all of their league phase matches.

Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will face each other tonight, and if the former wins, they will qualify for the WPL 2026 Playoffs. 

MI will still have a chance, but they would be hoping for UP Warriorz to beat the Delhi Capitals, so as to not have any problems with the Net Run Rate (NRR).

As for DC, they would be hoping for MI to either win, or lose by a big margin that significantly impacts their NRR. They would then have to win their match against UPW to secure a Playoff spot.

UPW, on the other hand, would have to win against Delhi, and hope Mumbai lose to GG by a huge margin so as to equal them on points and go through on NRR. However, their chances of making it to the knockouts seem quite bleak due to the -1.146 NRR.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team has already qualified for the WPL 2026 Final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Smriti Mandhana, have secured their spot in the WPL 2026 Final.

What is the current standing of RCB in the WPL 2026 points table?

RCB is at the top of the table with 12 points from 8 matches, having won 6 and lost 2, with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.247.

What are the playoff qualification scenarios for Gujarat Giants (GG) and Mumbai Indians (MI)?

If GG wins their match against MI tonight, they will qualify. MI can still qualify if UP Warriorz beat Delhi Capitals, helping MI avoid NRR issues.

What does Delhi Capitals (DC) need to qualify for the playoffs?

DC needs MI to either win against GG or lose by a large margin impacting their NRR. DC must then win their match against UPW.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

