England booked their place in the final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa by 40 runs in the second semi-final at the Kennington Oval in London on July 2. The victory sparked emotional scenes among the English players, with fast bowler Lauren Bell unable to hold back her tears after the team's qualification.

A video of Bell celebrating with her family in the stands has gone viral on social media. The England pacer was visibly emotional as she embraced her loved ones following the memorable win, with tears of joy reflecting the significance of the occasion.

WATCH VIDEO

Lauren Bell gets emotional and hugs her family in the stands after the Semi Final win. ❤️pic.twitter.com/X5mmTWsVrF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2026

England outclass South Africa in semi-final

After winning the toss, South Africa opted to field first. England posted a competitive total of 169/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant knock from captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored 75 off 47 deliveries, including 11 fours and a six. Heather Knight also made a valuable contribution with a half-century.

In reply, South Africa were restricted to 129 all out in 20 overs. Tazmin Brits fought hard with a 51-run innings, but the target proved beyond reach. Lauren Bell and Charlotte Dean starred with the ball for England, claiming two wickets each to help seal a comfortable victory.

England to face Australia in final

England will now take on defending champions Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final on July 5 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Australia will be chasing a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title, having already lifted the trophy six times. England, meanwhile, will be aiming to win the tournament for only the second time, with their lone triumph coming in the inaugural edition in 2009. The stage is now set for a blockbuster title clash between two of the strongest teams in women's cricket.