Why Is Team India Wearing A Different Jersey At Asian Games 2026? Rules Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian team wears different sky-blue Asian Games jersey.

JSW Inspire supplies kits for the Indian Olympic contingent.

Adidas, Apollo Tyres remain official cricket kit sponsors.

India Asian Games 2026 Jersey: Team India’s different look at the 2026 Asian Games has caught the attention of cricket fans, with the Indian women taking the field in a sky-blue jersey instead of the familiar Adidas-designed dark-blue kit.

The change is not a break from the BCCI’s existing sponsorship agreements. Adidas remains the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team under a contract running until March 2028, while Apollo Tyres is the BCCI’s lead sponsor for the national teams.

So why are India’s players wearing a completely different jersey in Aichi-Nagoya?

Why Is India Wearing A Different Jersey?

The Asian Games are a multi-sport event rather than an ICC tournament. India’s cricket teams are therefore competing as part of the wider Indian contingent at the Games.

The Asian Games jersey being worn by Indian athletes is supplied under the Indian Olympic Association’s partnership with JSW Inspire. JSW Group announced in July that JSW Inspire would continue as the official sports performance and lifestyle partner for India’s contingent at the 2026 Asian Games.

That explains the most obvious difference.

The regular Team India cricket jersey carries the BCCI identity and commercial branding associated with its cricket-specific agreements. The Asian Games kit instead follows the branding associated with the Indian contingent, with JSW branding and “INDIA” appearing on the front.

The kit is sky blue and has a white stripe, while the familiar tricolour detailing seen on India’s regular cricket jerseys is absent.

What Happens To Adidas And Apollo Tyres?

The Asian Games appearance does not mean Adidas has lost its position as India’s cricket kit sponsor.

The BCCI’s agreement with Adidas gives the sportswear company exclusive rights to manufacture India’s match, training and travel kits across the men’s, women’s and youth teams through March 2028.

Similarly, Apollo Tyres remains the BCCI’s lead sponsor. The partnership, which began in 2025, runs until March 2028 and covers the Indian men’s and women’s national teams across formats.

The Asian Games jersey is therefore linked to the event and the wider Indian sporting contingent rather than replacing Team India’s regular cricket kit.

India’s Asian Games Campaign Begins With Japan Win

The jersey was first seen prominently during India’s women’s quarter-final against hosts Japan.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side produced a dominant performance, bowling Japan out for 57 before chasing the target in only five overs to win by eight wickets.

Shree Charani was the standout bowler with four wickets, while Shafali Verma contributed two wickets and then smashed an unbeaten 40 from 15 balls during the chase. Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma took one wicket each.

India’s victory sent them into the semi-finals, where they will face Bangladesh.

Asian Games Cricket Has Its Own Kit Context

Cricket at a multi-sport event can operate under kit and branding arrangements that differ from the regular international cricket calendar.

The Asian Games are organised under the broader framework of the Asian Olympic movement, with national contingents carrying event-specific branding. That is why fans can see Indian cricketers wearing a jersey that looks markedly different from the one used during bilateral series and ICC competitions.

So, while the change may look unusual at first glance, it does not indicate a change in India’s cricket sponsorship structure.

Adidas remains BCCI’s official kit partner, Apollo Tyres remains the BCCI’s lead sponsor, and the sky-blue jersey represents India’s participation in the Asian Games as part of the wider national contingent.