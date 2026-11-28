Rohit Sharma is set to return to the role of captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Mumbai Indians officially announcing his appointment on Friday. Under Rohit's leadership, MI won five IPL titles, making him one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history.

However, ahead of the 2024 season, Mumbai Indians made a major leadership change by replacing Rohit with Hardik Pandya. The decision attracted considerable attention, but Pandya's stint as captain did not go as expected. He was subsequently removed from the leadership role and traded to Punjab Kings, where he is set to feature in the upcoming season. Pandya, too, has an IPL title to his credit as captain.

With Rohit returning to captaincy, the spotlight is once again on the most successful leaders in IPL history. Here is a look at the top four captains, based on their title-winning records and overall captaincy performances.

1. MS Dhoni

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni occupies the top position on this list. He guided CSK to five IPL championships, winning the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Between 2008 and 2025, Dhoni led his team in 235 IPL matches, recording 136 victories. He remains the only captain in the tournament's history to register more than 100 wins. His impressive win record gives him the edge over Rohit Sharma in this comparison.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma shares the record of winning five IPL titles as captain with MS Dhoni. His leadership helped Mumbai Indians establish themselves as one of the most successful franchises in the competition.

Interestingly, Rohit has been part of six IPL title-winning campaigns overall. Before his success with Mumbai Indians, he was a member of the Deccan Chargers squad that lifted the trophy in 2009.

As MI captain, Rohit featured in 158 matches and secured 87 victories, placing him second on the list of the most successful IPL captains.

3. Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir occupies the third position. During his IPL career, he captained both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, enjoying considerable success, particularly with the Kolkata-based franchise.

Gambhir guided KKR to two IPL championships, winning the titles in 2012 and 2014. Across 129 matches as captain, he registered 71 victories, establishing himself as one of the most successful leaders in the tournament.

4. Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar features among the leading IPL captains after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden championship. His leadership has helped RCB achieve a historic breakthrough, ending the franchise's long wait for an IPL trophy.

Patidar's name features in the list of captains who have guided their teams to IPL glory. Alongside Dhoni, Rohit and Gambhir, he represents a select group of successful leaders in the competition.