Mumbai Indians decided to bring Rohit Sharma back as captain ahead of IPL 2027, marking his return to the leadership role after a three-year gap. The announcement has delighted MI supporters, who are eager to see the 'Hitman' lead the franchise once again.

However, in a recently released interview, Rohit revealed that accepting the captaincy was not his initial preference. He eventually changed his mind after considering the team's situation and his long association with the franchise.

Rohit Sharma opens up about his return as MI captain

Mumbai Indians shared a video of Rohit's interview on their social media platforms, in which the Indian batter spoke about his conversation with team owner Akash Ambani.

Recalling how the discussion began, Rohit said, "I was talking to my wife when I received a call from Akash Ambani. We met and discussed how to take the team forward, sharing our thoughts with each other."

During their meeting, Ambani offered him the opportunity to become Mumbai Indians captain again. However, Rohit admitted that he was initially hesitant to accept the responsibility.

He explained, "Initially, I felt I wasn't ready for this role. I told him I would go home and think about it. A lot had happened, and I wasn't sure if I was in the right position to take on this responsibility. I wouldn't say the team necessarily 'needed' me as a leader, but deep down, I felt the team required some direction."

Rohit further explained that his emotional connection with Mumbai Indians played an important role in his decision. Having spent years building the franchise and leading it for a decade, he eventually decided to take up the challenge again.

He added, "I realized that this is a team I helped build. I captained this side for 10 years. That's why I thought - why not accept this challenge once again?"

Rohit Sharma on MI's disappointing performances

Mumbai Indians have not won an IPL championship since their last title triumph in 2020. Neither Rohit Sharma nor Hardik Pandya has managed to guide the franchise to another trophy since then.

Speaking about the team's recent struggles, Rohit admitted that the players were unhappy with their performances. He stressed that the disappointment was not simply about failing to qualify for the playoffs but also about not playing to their potential.

Reflecting on the situation, Rohit said, "As players, we were extremely disappointed with the way we were performing. This is something that happens to all professional athletes. I am not referring to just one or two players; I am speaking about the entire team. Our disappointment did not stem from failing to qualify, but rather from the fact that we were not playing well and were failing to fulfill our responsibilities."