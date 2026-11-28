New Zealand's fast bowlers dominated the second day of the Christchurch Test, leaving India in a difficult position at stumps. The visitors finished the day at 116/6, with none of their batters managing to produce a substantial innings. India are still 240 runs behind New Zealand's first-innings total and now face an uphill battle to stay competitive in the match.

Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 7 off 45 deliveries, while Washington Sundar was the final Indian batter to be dismissed on the second day's last delivery. Sundar scored 10 runs from 60 balls before falling to Nathan Smith. The Indian batters struggled throughout the day as New Zealand's pace attack maintained relentless pressure. With six wickets already down, India face the possibility of conceding a significant first-innings lead.

New Zealand post 356 in their first innings

Batting first in Christchurch, New Zealand managed to score 356 runs in 116.3 overs. The hosts added 110 runs on the second day while losing five wickets.

Tom Blundell was the standout performer with the bat, narrowly missing out on a century. He scored 89 runs from 211 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries in his innings.

For India, Akash Deep led the bowling attack with an impressive five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/99 in 31.3 overs. Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar picked up two wickets each, while Washington Sundar claimed one. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, went wicketless despite bowling 26 overs.

Indian batting lineup collapses

After scoring a massive 720 runs in the Wellington Test, India's batting unit struggled to cope with the New Zealand bowlers in Christchurch. The visitors lost five wickets for just 104 runs, putting themselves under immediate pressure.

Yashasvi Jaiswal endured a disappointing outing, getting dismissed for a duck in the very first over. Matt Henry produced the breakthrough, sending the Indian opener back to the pavilion without allowing him to open his account.

Devdutt Padikkal was the next batter to depart after scoring 21 runs off 20 deliveries. Kyle Jamieson dismissed him, with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell completing the catch. Captain Shubman Gill also failed to make a significant contribution, managing just 17 runs from 29 balls.

Rishabh Pant, who had scored a century in the Wellington Test, could not repeat that performance. He was dismissed by Jacob Duffy after scoring 23 runs off 39 deliveries.

KL Rahul also struggled to build a substantial innings. The Indian batter managed 25 runs from 80 balls, including three boundaries, before Duffy claimed his wicket. With six wickets down at the end of the day, India have a challenging task ahead in Christchurch.