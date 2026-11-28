Italy has approved a controversial education law that bans face coverings in classrooms, limits the proportion of foreign students in first-year classes and introduces Italian language lessons for parents struggling to communicate with schools. The legislation, backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, has sparked a political row, with opposition parties accusing the ruling coalition of promoting discrimination.

The Chamber of Deputies, Italy's lower house of parliament, passed the legislation with 142 votes in favour, 112 against and four abstentions. The Senate had previously approved the measure, clearing the way for its passage.

Known as the Decreto Scuola, the legislation is part of Decree-law 170, dated September 30, 2026. It seeks to promote the integration of foreign students while also supporting initiatives under Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Burqas And Niqabs Banned Inside Classrooms

Under the new provisions, Muslim female students will no longer be allowed to wear burqas and niqabs inside classrooms. The legislation also introduces a 30 per cent ceiling on foreign students in first-year classes, starting from the 2027-28 academic year. However, the restriction will not apply to students who already possess adequate Italian language skills or have previously spent time studying in the country's education system, as per reports.

The passage of the bill witnessed protests from opposition lawmakers, who displayed a placard bearing the message, "At school nobody is a foreigner".

The measures follow an announcement by Meloni earlier this year that her government was preparing legislation covering face coverings in schools, foreign student enrolment limits and Italian language requirements for parents of children experiencing integration difficulties.

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Govt Says Student Cap Will Ensure Balanced Classrooms

The government has defended the foreign student ceiling, arguing that it would help maintain a balanced student population across educational institutions.

Schools that cannot comply with the prescribed limit may see education authorities step in to redistribute students across nearby institutions.

Another provision focuses on parents who face language barriers that affect their children's educational experience. Under the law, Italian language courses will be offered to foreign parents to help them engage more effectively with the education system.

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Italy Joins Wider European Restrictions On Face Coverings

France and Belgium have already implemented bans on face coverings in public places, while Austria has introduced restrictions in educational settings. Italy's latest legislation adds to the growing debate across Europe over religious expression, immigration and integration.