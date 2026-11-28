The second Test between India and New Zealand is currently being played in Christchurch. On the second day, Indian bowlers managed to dismiss hosts NZ for 356 runs in their first innings. However, India's batting innings got off to a disappointing start, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal returning to the pavilion without scoring a run.

Jaiswal's early dismissal also saw him register an unwanted record in the World Test Championship (WTC). Before this innings, he shared the record for the most ducks in WTC history with Virat Kohli, with both batters having been dismissed for zero on seven occasions.

However, following his latest dismissal in Christchurch, Jaiswal has moved ahead of Kohli on this unwanted list. The young Indian opener has now registered eight ducks in the World Test Championship, while Kohli remains on seven.

Yashasvi Jaiswal disappoints in first innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal had impressed in the first Test against New Zealand, scoring 85 runs. Although he looked in excellent form, the young opener narrowly missed out on a century. Expectations were therefore high for another significant contribution from the 24-year-old in the Christchurch Test. However, his innings ended almost as soon as it began.

Matt Henry, who opened the bowling for New Zealand, kept his first five deliveries away from Jaiswal before producing a delivery on the stumps with the final ball of the over. The Indian batter failed to make contact, allowing the ball to crash into the top of the off-stump. Jaiswal walked back to the pavilion without scoring, having faced just six deliveries.

Jaiswal registers an unwanted WTC record

Before this dismissal, Jaiswal shared an unwanted record with Virat Kohli, with both Indian batters having registered seven ducks in the World Test Championship. However, his latest failure against New Zealand has taken his tally to eight, moving him ahead of Kohli on the list.

Jasprit Bumrah holds the unwanted record for the most ducks by an Indian player in WTC history, having failed to score on 23 occasions. Mohammed Siraj occupies the second position with 16 ducks. Among India's specialist batters, Jaiswal now leads the list.

Indians with most ducks in WTC history:

Jasprit Bumrah (bowler): 44 matches, 23 ducks

Mohammed Siraj (bowler): 47 matches, 16 ducks

Yashasvi Jaiswal (batter): 32 matches, 8 ducks

Mohammed Shami (bowler): 24 matches, 7 ducks

Virat Kohli (batter): 46 matches, 7 ducks

Padikkal and Gill also fail to deliver big scores

Jaiswal's early departure was followed by another setback for India. Devdutt Padikkal, who came in next, initially looked comfortable at the crease and struck a boundary and a six. However, his stay did not last long as Kyle Jamieson dismissed him, with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell completing the catch. Padikkal departed after scoring 21 runs.

India captain Shubman Gill also failed to make a substantial contribution. He managed just 17 runs from 29 deliveries before losing his wicket, adding to India's batting troubles in the first innings.