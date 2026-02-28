Who Qualifies For Semi-Finals If India Vs West Indies Match Gets Washed Out?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The equation for the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2026 has narrowed down to a single, high-stakes objective: defeat the West Indies at Eden Gardens on March 1. With both teams currently locked at two points each, this final Super 8 fixture is effectively a quarter-final. However, while the path to the semi-finals is clear, a potential weather intervention could change everything.

The Points Table Deadlock

Unlike the complex Net Run Rate (NRR) battle between Pakistan and New Zealand in Group 2, the situation in Group 1 is remarkably straightforward. A win of any margin—even by a single run—will propel the victor directly into the final four.

The Winner advances to the semi-finals with 4 points, and the Loser is eliminated from the tournament with 2 points.

The "Rain Rule": Who Benefits from a Washout?

While the teams prefer a result on the field, a cancellation due to rain would trigger a tie-breaker that heavily favors the Caribbean side. If the match is abandoned, both India and the West Indies would receive one point, moving them to three points each.

In this scenario, Net Run Rate becomes the deciding factor. The West Indies currently hold a massive advantage with an NRR of +1.791, while India trails significantly at -0.100. Consequently, a washout would see the West Indies advance to the semi-finals, ending India’s title defense.

Kolkata Weather Forecast: March 1, 2026

For Indian fans concerned about a rain-induced exit, the current meteorological outlook offers significant relief. The weather in Kolkata on Sunday is expected to be ideal for cricket:

Condition Forecast Detail Sky Clear and sunny Max Temperature 33°C (91°F) Precipitation 0% chance of rain Humidity Expected to rise in the evening (Dew Factor)

The forecast of scorching sunshine suggests that fans can expect a full 40-over contest without interruptions.