IND-SL 1st Test: India Win Toss And Choose To Bat First

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Toss Update, Playing XIs: India have won the toss and have opted to bat. The iconic milestone game - India's 600th Test match - is being hosted at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Shubman Gill, after winning the toss, said: "We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good wicket. Same playing XI that we played in the last match. Looking forward."

Shubman Gill era got off to a promising start with a 2-2 draw in England, but India's 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa has put their World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification hopes under pressure. However, there is still plenty of cricket left, making victory in the ongoing IND vs SL two-Test series extremely important.

After this series, India face another challenging assignment in New Zealand, where they will play two Tests. The Aussies will then travel to India for a demanding five-match Test series.

India playing XI for IND vs SL 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Sri Lanka playing XI for IND vs SL 1st Test: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva: "We would have batted first as well. Two fast bowlers, two spinners and two allrounders. Iconic ground, I am very happy to captain in this match."

Very big honor for me, says Gill

Gill, after the toss, said: "We've gone with the same playing XI that we played the last match. We've got five bowlers, two fast bowlers and three spinners. Very big honor for me, every time you get an opportunity to lead your country, and even more so special on this occasion. Independence Day for us and 600th Test match, so looking forward."