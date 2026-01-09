Where To Watch MI vs RCB WPL 2026 Opening Match Live Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







MI vs RCB Live Streaming, Telecast: Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 kicks off with a heavy-duty clash as the defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), take on the 2024 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

This opening match, held today at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, sets the stage for a month of high-octane cricket featuring the world’s elite female athletes.

Where to Watch: Live Streaming, Telecast

Fans across India can catch every moment of this blockbuster opener through multiple platforms. BCCI has continued its partnership with major broadcasters to ensure seamless access:

MI vs RCB Live Streaming: MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Digital viewers can enjoy the game in multiple languages and 4K resolution.

MI vs RCB Live Telecast: For those who prefer the big screen, the Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live. Coverage is expected across various Star Sports channels, including regional language feeds (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).

MI vs RCB Match Timing: The opening ceremony begins at 6:30 PM IST, followed by the toss at 7:00 PM. The first ball of the MI vs RCB clash will be delivered at 7:30 PM IST.

Battle of the Titans

MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match is a repeat of several high-stakes encounters from previous seasons.

Harmanpreet Kaur leads a formidable Mumbai Indians side that has retained its core strength, including overseas stars like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews. Mumbai will be looking to leverage their deep batting lineup and disciplined death bowling to start their title defense on a winning note.

On the other side, Smriti Mandhana’s RCB remains one of the most supported franchises in the league.

Despite the absence of Ellyse Perry this season, RCB has bolstered their squad with fresh international talent and domestic stars like Shreyanka Patil and Richa Ghosh. The boundary dimensions at the DY Patil Stadium - ranging from 48m to 66m - often result in high-scoring thrillers, playing right into the hands of Mandhana’s aggressive opening style.