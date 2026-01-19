When Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play For India Again?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma next match after India vs New Zealand ODI series: After high of India-New Zealand ODI series, fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have to be patient

Since both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket, their appearances on the international stage have become rare, celebrated events.

Virat and Rohit's next match for India

We likely won't see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in Indian jerseys for about five months.

Virat and Rohit's next major assignment is the ODI tour of England in July 2026. This three-match series is set to kick off on July 14, with the action taking place at some of cricket's most historic cathedrals: Edgbaston, Cardiff, and Lord’s.

A Possible "Early" Return

There is a silver lining for those who can't wait until July. Under the current Future Tour Programme, Afghanistan is expected to visit India in June for a one-off Test and three ODIs. Virat and Rohit will surely then play ODI series against Afghans.

The official dates haven't dropped yet, but the series is a high probability because India is keen to maintain competitive ties with its Asian neighbors.

If Afghanistan series gets the green light, we are looking at a busy second half of the year. Between June and December, Rohit and Virat could feature in as many as 15 One-Day Internationals.

The earliest fans can expect to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action is during IPL 2026, where Rohit will be playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kohli for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

For now, the two will likely shift their focus to the IPL this spring, but for the "Men in Blue" purists, the real countdown begins for that July flight to London.

