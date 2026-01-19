Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco. Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time.
AFCON Final Drama: Senegal Players Walk Off In Protest, Return To Score Winning Goal - WATCH
Disallowed VAR goal, players walking off in protest, a failed penalty kick, and a late winner defined an action-packed finish to the AFCON Final between Senegal and Morocco.
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Morocco and Senegal lived up to its billing, delivering tension, drama and heartbreak in equal measure.
Played in front of a passionate crowd, the hosts pushed hard from the opening whistle, but found Senegal organised, patient and difficult to break down. Clear chances were rare during regulation time, with both sides cancelling each other out in a physical, tactical battle that refused to produce a goal inside 90 minutes.
As fatigue set in, the match drifted into extra time, where focus and composure became decisive, resulting in on-field clashes and a lot of drama. However, Senegal were able to have the balance tilt in their favour ultimately.
Morocco vs Senegal: Late Drama & Rising Tempers
Chaos in AFCON final as Senegal coach and players withdraw after Morocco’s last-minute penalty
The closing stages of the Morocco vs Senegal AFCON Final were highlighted by controversy. A late penalty decision awarded to the home side sparked animated reactions and briefly heightened the sense of chaos on the pitch.
Senegalese players walked off in protest, a rare sight, but were later called back onto the pitch by their veteran striker Sadio Mane, and the penalty was carried out.
However, Morocco's Brahim Diaz attemped a Panenka rather than going with a solid penalty strike, which was saved.
As the spot kick failed to change the scoreline, the contest was kept alive heading deeper into extra time.
Pape Gueye's winner. 🇸🇳— TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 19, 2026
A @royalairmaroc Top View. ✈️#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/8HZJ1StEsc
Moments later, Senegal seized their opportunity through Pape Gueye, who struck the decisive goal at 94 minutes in extra time, silencing the stadium and shattering Moroccan hopes.
Despite a late push from the hosts, Senegal held firm to see out the result.
The final whistle confirmed Senegal as champions once again, while Morocco were left to reflect on a night where effort did not quite translate into the ultimate prize.
