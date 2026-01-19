Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballAFCON Final Drama: Senegal Players Walk Off In Protest, Return To Score Winning Goal - WATCH

AFCON Final Drama: Senegal Players Walk Off In Protest, Return To Score Winning Goal - WATCH

Disallowed VAR goal, players walking off in protest, a failed penalty kick, and a late winner defined an action-packed finish to the AFCON Final between Senegal and Morocco.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Morocco and Senegal lived up to its billing, delivering tension, drama and heartbreak in equal measure.

Played in front of a passionate crowd, the hosts pushed hard from the opening whistle, but found Senegal organised, patient and difficult to break down. Clear chances were rare during regulation time, with both sides cancelling each other out in a physical, tactical battle that refused to produce a goal inside 90 minutes.

As fatigue set in, the match drifted into extra time, where focus and composure became decisive, resulting in on-field clashes and a lot of drama. However, Senegal were able to have the balance tilt in their favour ultimately.

Morocco vs Senegal: Late Drama & Rising Tempers

The closing stages of the Morocco vs Senegal AFCON Final were highlighted by controversy. A late penalty decision awarded to the home side sparked animated reactions and briefly heightened the sense of chaos on the pitch.

Senegalese players walked off in protest, a rare sight, but were later called back onto the pitch by their veteran striker Sadio Mane, and the penalty was carried out.

However, Morocco's Brahim Diaz attemped a Panenka rather than going with a solid penalty strike, which was saved.

As the spot kick failed to change the scoreline, the contest was kept alive heading deeper into extra time.

Moments later, Senegal seized their opportunity through Pape Gueye, who struck the decisive goal at 94 minutes in extra time, silencing the stadium and shattering Moroccan hopes.

Despite a late push from the hosts, Senegal held firm to see out the result.

The final whistle confirmed Senegal as champions once again, while Morocco were left to reflect on a night where effort did not quite translate into the ultimate prize.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Africa Cup of Nations final?

Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco. Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time.

What was the score of the AFCON final?

The match was goalless during regulation time. Senegal scored the only goal in the 94th minute of extra time to win the final.

What happened during the late stages of the AFCON final?

There was a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco, which led to protests from Senegalese players. Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Senegal later scored the winning goal.

How did the AFCON final end?

Senegal secured the victory in extra time with a goal from Pape Gueye. Morocco was unable to equalize, and Senegal was crowned champions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
