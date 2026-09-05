When Will BCCI Decide Rohit Sharma's Future? Date Revealed

The uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma’s future in India’s ODI setup could finally become clearer this month. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, the selectors face a crucial decision over whether the veteran opener remains part of their long-term plans.

The upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies could provide the first major indication of what lies ahead for Rohit. India are scheduled to begin the series on September 27, and the squad announcement is expected to offer clues about the selectors’ thinking.

Rohit Or Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Rohit’s future has been one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket in recent months. However, BCCI’s latest review meeting did not produce any concrete decision on the matter.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also avoided adding to the speculation, while pointing towards Rohit’s recent century as evidence that the experienced batter remains capable of making an impact.

The selectors now have an important choice to make. There is reportedly a growing view that Yashasvi Jaiswal should receive more opportunities in ODIs as India begin building towards the 2027 World Cup.

Age is an obvious consideration. Rohit will be over 40 by the time the 2027 tournament begins, making a transition towards younger options a possibility.

However, Rohit’s recent performances have made the decision more complicated. After failing to make a major contribution in the first two ODIs against England, he produced a brilliant century in the third match.

That innings showed that Rohit still has plenty to offer and suggested that he is not yet ready to walk away from international cricket.

Questions Over BCCI And Selectors

Speculation over Rohit’s future has been circulating for some time. There were reports during India’s England tour claiming that chief selector Ajit Agarkar had communicated the selection committee’s future plans to Rohit.

However, neither the BCCI nor the selection committee officially confirmed those reports.

When reports of Rohit potentially retiring gained momentum, Saikia publicly played down the speculation. His comments subsequently led to questions over whether the BCCI and the selectors were on the same page regarding the veteran batter’s future.

Agarkar’s Absence Adds To Uncertainty

The recent BCCI review meeting was also expected to address several important selection matters, but no decisive call was taken on Rohit.

Saikia, head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer were among those present. However, Agarkar was absent from the meeting and did not participate virtually.

His absence has led to further speculation about the relationship between the BCCI and the selection committee, particularly amid reports of disagreements over selection-related matters.

As a result, the question of Rohit’s ODI future remains unresolved.

September 18-19 Could Be Crucial

The next selection committee meeting, expected around September 18 or 19, could prove decisive. The selectors are likely to discuss and pick India’s squad for the ODI series against the West Indies during that period.

India will also be involved in a T20I series against Afghanistan around the same time, making the mid-September selection meeting particularly significant.

If Rohit is picked for the West Indies ODIs, it would indicate that the selectors continue to view him as part of their plans for the 2027 World Cup. On the other hand, greater emphasis on Jaiswal could signal that India are beginning to build their ODI side around the next generation.

The West Indies squad announcement, therefore, could offer the clearest indication yet of whether Rohit Sharma remains in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.