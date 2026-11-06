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English NewsNewsIndiaElection Commission's IT Division Back In Focus As EC Issues Fresh Work Allocation Order

Election Commission's IT Division Back In Focus As EC Issues Fresh Work Allocation Order

The Election Commission of India has issued a fresh work allocation order directing its Director General of Information Technology, Seema Khanna.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 07:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EC directs IT DG to route files via Senior DEC.
  • Order addresses previous internal dispute over work distribution.
  • Two Election Commissioners opposed aspects of previous orders.
  • EC confirmed DG (IT) reporting structure to DEC unchanged.

The Election Commission of India (EC) has directed its Director General of Information Technology, Seema Khanna, to route files from the divisions she heads through Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma.

The direction was issued through a work allocation order dated November 4, which takes immediate effect. It partially modifies an earlier office order dated September 23, 2025.

An EC official told NDTV that the work allocation orders were issued following unanimous decisions of the Commission. The official also said there was “no change in the reporting structure of DG (IT)” in terms of hierarchy, adding that “she has always been reporting to a DEC-level officer”.

Dispute Over Earlier Work Allocation Order

The latest order comes amid a dispute over an earlier internal work allocation order, which was opposed by Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the two members of the Commission apart from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In an affidavit filed recently in the Supreme Court, the EC said internal work allocation had continued under the arrangement set out in the earlier office order dated September 23, 2025.

The Commission said an order issued on July 28, 2026, by an IAS officer of the rank of Additional Secretary, who was on deputation to the EC, was never implemented. According to the affidavit, the two election commissioners wrote separate letters to the Cabinet Secretary on July 29 in connection with the order.

“In view of the joint direction dated 30 July 2026 by the two Election Commissioners, the order of 28 July 2026 was never implemented,” the affidavit stated.

EC Had Clarified Oversight Of IT Division Was Not Withdrawn

In a press note issued after The Indian Express reported on the objections raised by the two commissioners in September, the EC said the letter to the Cabinet Secretary was not related to any policy matter concerning the Commission or its IT division.

It said the correspondence concerned the functioning of an officer on deputation to the EC. The Commission also clarified that the work redistribution orders issued by the officer had not been implemented.

“The oversight over the IT division by the DEC was never actually withdrawn,” the press note said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent directive from the Election Commission regarding its IT division?

The EC directed its DG (IT), Seema Khanna, to route files through Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma. This order, effective November 4, modifies a previous work allocation.

Why was this new work allocation order issued by the EC?

The new directive was issued amidst a dispute over an earlier internal work allocation order. This previous order was opposed by Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Did the new order change the reporting structure of the DG (IT)?

No, an EC official confirmed there is no change in the DG (IT)'s reporting structure. She has consistently reported to a Deputy Election Commissioner-level officer.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 07:20 AM (IST)
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Election Commission Seema Khanna
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