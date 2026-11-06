Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bombay High Court cancelled Sachin Waze's bail in UAPA case.

High Court cited legal perversity by special court in its decision.

Waze allegedly orchestrated car planting, influenced probe, intimidated witnesses.

Court emphasized trial expedition over bail under UAPA conditions.

The Bombay High Court has cancelled the bail granted to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the Antilia explosives case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, holding that the special court had failed to follow the legal provisions and established criteria while granting him relief under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The High Court described the special court's decision as a case of “complete legal perversity”, observing that the judge had not adhered to the legal requirements governing bail under the anti-terror law.

The court also referred to witness statements alleging that Waze had instructed that the number plate of the Scorpio, which was later found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia, be changed before it was placed outside the building.

Witness Makes Claims Against Sachin Waze

According to a witness, Waze had directed that the Scorpio's number plate be changed and the vehicle parked near Antilia. The witness also claimed to have seen Waze shifting a black bag from the Scorpio to an Innova car.

Other allegations cited in the case include booking a hotel for 100 days using a fake Aadhaar card, using his influence to take over the investigation and paying a witness to remain silent.

HC Flags Possibility Of Witness Intimidation, Evidence Tampering

The High Court said the possibility of witnesses being pressured and evidence being tampered with could not be ruled out, given Waze's influence within the police department.

The court also rejected the argument that Waze should be granted bail because he had spent five years in custody. It clarified that if the conditions prescribed under the UAPA for granting bail are not met, the appropriate course would be to expedite the trial rather than grant bail.

Special NIA Court Had Granted Bail In September

The Mumbai special NIA court had granted bail to Waze in the 2021 Antilia explosives case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Special Judge Chakor S Baviskar had allowed Waze's bail application and issued the order on September 29, 2026. The Bombay High Court has now set aside that decision.