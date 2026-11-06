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English NewsNewsIndiaAntilia Bomb Scare Case: Bombay HC Cancels Sachin Waze's Bail, Calls Trial Court Order 'Legal Perversity'

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Bombay HC Cancels Sachin Waze's Bail, Calls Trial Court Order 'Legal Perversity'

Calling the special court's decision “complete legal perversity”, the HC said the judge had failed to follow the legal provisions and criteria for granting bail under the UAPA.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bombay High Court cancelled Sachin Waze's bail in UAPA case.
  • High Court cited legal perversity by special court in its decision.
  • Waze allegedly orchestrated car planting, influenced probe, intimidated witnesses.
  • Court emphasized trial expedition over bail under UAPA conditions.

The Bombay High Court has cancelled the bail granted to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the Antilia explosives case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, holding that the special court had failed to follow the legal provisions and established criteria while granting him relief under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The High Court described the special court's decision as a case of “complete legal perversity”, observing that the judge had not adhered to the legal requirements governing bail under the anti-terror law.

The court also referred to witness statements alleging that Waze had instructed that the number plate of the Scorpio, which was later found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia, be changed before it was placed outside the building.

Witness Makes Claims Against Sachin Waze

According to a witness, Waze had directed that the Scorpio's number plate be changed and the vehicle parked near Antilia. The witness also claimed to have seen Waze shifting a black bag from the Scorpio to an Innova car.

Other allegations cited in the case include booking a hotel for 100 days using a fake Aadhaar card, using his influence to take over the investigation and paying a witness to remain silent.

HC Flags Possibility Of Witness Intimidation, Evidence Tampering

The High Court said the possibility of witnesses being pressured and evidence being tampered with could not be ruled out, given Waze's influence within the police department.

The court also rejected the argument that Waze should be granted bail because he had spent five years in custody. It clarified that if the conditions prescribed under the UAPA for granting bail are not met, the appropriate course would be to expedite the trial rather than grant bail.

Special NIA Court Had Granted Bail In September

The Mumbai special NIA court had granted bail to Waze in the 2021 Antilia explosives case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Special Judge Chakor S Baviskar had allowed Waze's bail application and issued the order on September 29, 2026. The Bombay High Court has now set aside that decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sachin Waze's bail cancelled by the Bombay High Court?

The High Court cancelled Waze's bail because the special court failed to follow legal provisions and established criteria under the UAPA. It described the special court's decision as a case of “complete legal perversity”.

What cases were involved in Sachin Waze's bail cancellation?

The bail cancelled was for the Antilia explosives case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. Both cases are significant and fall under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

What specific allegations were made against Sachin Waze by witnesses?

A witness alleged Waze instructed changing the Scorpio's number plate and moving a black bag from it. Other allegations include using a fake Aadhaar for a hotel booking and paying a witness to be silent.

What was the High Court's concern regarding Sachin Waze's influence?

The High Court noted the possibility of witness intimidation and evidence tampering due to Waze's influence within the police department. This was a key factor in their decision to set aside the bail.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Waze Antilia Bomb Scare Bombay High Court
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