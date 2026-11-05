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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Trolls Glenn Phillips With John Cena Gesture, But New Zealand Star Ignores Him

WATCH: Virat Kohli Trolls Glenn Phillips With John Cena Gesture, But New Zealand Star Ignores Him

Virat Kohli brought a WWE moment to the cricket field with a cheeky gesture for Glenn Phillips, while also achieving a remarkable batting milestone in Auckland.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli playfully used John Cena's gesture to tease Glenn Phillips.
  • The light-hearted taunt became a talking point during the match.
  • India secured victory in the rain-affected opening ODI against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli John Cena Gesture: Virat Kohli found a way to add some entertainment to India's ODI series opener against New Zealand, borrowing a famous WWE moment to tease Glenn Phillips at Eden Park on Wednesday. The veteran Indian batsman was spotted recreating John Cena's iconic 'you can't see me' gesture as the New Zealand all-rounder talked to his teammate in the over break. Phillips had arrived at the middle with John Cena's theme song playing in the background, as he often does.

The former India captain made the familiar hand movement associated with Cena, seemingly directing it towards Phillips.

Phillips and Darryl Mitchell, however, did not react, but Kohli was not finished with the joke.

Kohli Takes The WWE Taunt Closer To Phillips

As Phillips prepared to take guard, Kohli walked towards him and repeated the 'you can't see me' gesture.

The playful exchange quickly became a talking point, adding a light-hearted moment to a contest that had already been affected by rain.

Read More: Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Portugal Retirement, Calls Time On International Career

The gesture was a clear nod to Cena's signature move, which became one of professional wrestling's most recognisable celebrations.

Kohli's animated presence on the field once again gave fans something to talk about beyond the action with the bat and ball.

Kohli Adds Another Major Record To His ODI Career

Despite interruptions caused by rain, the opening ODI was completed, with India emerging victorious against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli played a big role, scoring 74 of 51, partnering captain Shubman Gill, who scored 37 off 56, guiding the Men in Blue to a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

There was also a significant personal milestone for Kohli in Auckland.

During the series opener at Eden Park, he became the first batsman to register an average of 50 or more in ODIs in all four SENA countries, that is South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What gesture did Virat Kohli make during the ODI against New Zealand?

Virat Kohli recreated John Cena's iconic 'you can't see me' gesture during the ODI series opener against New Zealand. He directed this playful taunt towards Glenn Phillips.

Why did Virat Kohli use John Cena's 'you can't see me' gesture?

Kohli made the gesture to tease Glenn Phillips, who had entered the field with John Cena's theme song playing. It added a light-hearted moment to the match.

What significant record did Virat Kohli achieve in the ODI opener?

Virat Kohli became the first batsman to average 50 or more in ODIs across all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). He achieved this during the series opener at Eden Park.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Glenn Phillips IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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