Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli playfully used John Cena's gesture to tease Glenn Phillips.

The light-hearted taunt became a talking point during the match.

India secured victory in the rain-affected opening ODI against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli John Cena Gesture: Virat Kohli found a way to add some entertainment to India's ODI series opener against New Zealand, borrowing a famous WWE moment to tease Glenn Phillips at Eden Park on Wednesday. The veteran Indian batsman was spotted recreating John Cena's iconic 'you can't see me' gesture as the New Zealand all-rounder talked to his teammate in the over break. Phillips had arrived at the middle with John Cena's theme song playing in the background, as he often does.

even my crush never ignored like the way Glenn Phillips and Mitchell ignored Kohli😭 pic.twitter.com/Z2Y2fMIWFs November 4, 2026

The former India captain made the familiar hand movement associated with Cena, seemingly directing it towards Phillips.

Phillips and Darryl Mitchell, however, did not react, but Kohli was not finished with the joke.

Kohli Takes The WWE Taunt Closer To Phillips

As Phillips prepared to take guard, Kohli walked towards him and repeated the 'you can't see me' gesture.

The playful exchange quickly became a talking point, adding a light-hearted moment to a contest that had already been affected by rain.

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The gesture was a clear nod to Cena's signature move, which became one of professional wrestling's most recognisable celebrations.

Kohli's animated presence on the field once again gave fans something to talk about beyond the action with the bat and ball.

Kohli Adds Another Major Record To His ODI Career

Despite interruptions caused by rain, the opening ODI was completed, with India emerging victorious against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli played a big role, scoring 74 of 51, partnering captain Shubman Gill, who scored 37 off 56, guiding the Men in Blue to a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

There was also a significant personal milestone for Kohli in Auckland.

During the series opener at Eden Park, he became the first batsman to register an average of 50 or more in ODIs in all four SENA countries, that is South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.