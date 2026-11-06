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English NewsCitiesBengaluru Horror: Cab Driver Kills Wife, 7-Year-Old And 5 In-Laws, Dumps Bodies At Different Spots

Bengaluru Horror: Cab Driver Kills Wife, 7-Year-Old And 5 In-Laws, Dumps Bodies At Different Spots

A missing persons complaint at Bengaluru's Srirampura police station led investigators to a suspected mass murder case.

Written By : Pinky Rajpurohit |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bengaluru cab driver confessed to killing wife, six family members.
  • Repeated family disputes allegedly fueled the planned gruesome murders.
  • Only one body recovered; six alleged victims remain missing.
  • Police verifying claims, reconstructing events, and locating missing bodies.

A shocking alleged mass murder case has emerged from Bengaluru, where a cab driver has reportedly confessed to killing his wife and six members of her family. However, investigators have recovered only one body so far, that of a seven-year-old child, while the search for the remaining six victims continues.

The accused, identified as Indushekhar, allegedly carried out the killings following repeated disputes with his wife, Sunita, and resentment towards her family, according to the initial police investigation.

Police suspect that disagreements over Sunita's continued contact with her parental family fuelled the accused's anger. Whenever Indushekhar reportedly approached his mother-in-law and brothers-in-law with complaints about his wife, they allegedly supported Sunita, further aggravating the tensions.

Investigators suspect that this resentment eventually developed into a conspiracy in which he allegedly targeted seven members of his wife's family.

Wife Allegedly Killed First, Brothers-In-Law Called For Party

According to preliminary information, Indushekhar allegedly killed his wife Sunita first. He subsequently called his brothers-in-law, Shivkumar and Shankar, to his house on the pretext of hosting a party.

However, police suspect that the invitation was part of his alleged plan to kill them. Both brothers-in-law were reportedly murdered after arriving at the house.

The accused allegedly went on to target his mother-in-law Roopavati, sisters-in-law Divya and Nalini, and seven-year-old Puneet.

Police suspect that a grinding stone may have been used in the killings. Investigators are also examining allegations that Indushekhar placed the bodies in his car after the murders and disposed of them at different locations.

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Police Suspect Chemicals Used To Destroy Evidence

Another aspect being investigated is the suspected use of chemicals to remove blood stains and destroy evidence at the crime scene.

The case came to light after a missing persons complaint was lodged at Bengaluru's Srirampura police station.

During questioning, investigators reportedly noticed several contradictions in Indushekhar's statements. According to police, he eventually confessed to killing seven people, prompting a search operation to locate the bodies.

Only One Body Recovered Near Nandi Hills, Six Still Missing

Acting on the accused's alleged confession and leads gathered during the investigation, police launched a search operation around the foothills of Nandi Hills.

The nearly four-hour operation resulted in the recovery of the body of seven-year-old Puneet. However, the whereabouts of the other six alleged victims remain unknown.

Given the seriousness of the case, three special police teams have been constituted under the leadership of the DCP West.

Police officials said that although the accused had allegedly confessed to killing seven people, investigators had recovered only one body so far. Search operations are continuing to trace the remaining six victims.

The police are also working to verify the accused's claims, establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged murders and reconstruct the sequence of events.

ALSO READ: Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Bombay HC Cancels Sachin Waze's Bail, Calls Trial Court Order 'Legal Perversity'

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has confessed to the alleged mass murders in Bengaluru?

A cab driver named Indushekhar has reportedly confessed to killing his wife and six members of her family in Bengaluru.

What was the alleged motive behind these killings?

The alleged motive was repeated disputes with his wife and resentment towards her family, who supported her. Investigators suspect these disagreements fueled his anger.

How many victims are involved, and how many bodies have been recovered?

The accused confessed to killing seven people. Only one body, that of a seven-year-old child, has been recovered near Nandi Hills, while six victims remain missing.

How did the police come to know about this case?

The case emerged after a missing persons complaint was lodged at Bengaluru's Srirampura police station. During questioning, the accused's contradictory statements led to his confession.

Published at : 06 Nov 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Bengaluru News
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