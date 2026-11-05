Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were filmed sharing a laugh and conversation on the Indian team bus. This happened ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand.
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Break Into Laughter As India Team Bus Video Goes Viral
A cheerful exchange between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir has caught fans' attention, offering a fresh glimpse into the Indian dressing room atmosphere.
- Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir shared a laugh on team bus.
- Video counters previous speculation about their strained relationship.
- Interaction occurred before India's second ODI against New Zealand.
Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir Viral Video: A video of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir sharing a laugh on the Indian team bus has turned heads ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand. The two were filmed enjoying a conversation, breaking into laughter during the interaction. The clip has attracted attention not just because of the familiar faces involved, but also because it offers a different picture from the speculation that has occasionally surrounded their relationship.
Kohli & Gambhir's Bus Conversation Grabs Attention
A rare sight of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir sharing a laugh on the team bus. 😂 [Manoj Dimri] pic.twitter.com/FhNrTNaIz8— Nikhil. (@ishowwhyrat) November 5, 2026
In the footage circulating on social media, Kohli and India's head coach Gambhir can be seen chatting comfortably while travelling with the squad.
Their cheerful exchange appears to show the pair at ease in each other's company.
The moment is particularly noteworthy given unverified reports that had previously suggested the two were not on speaking terms.
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The latest video provides a visible counterpoint to that speculation.
Kohli and Gambhir have shared some tense moments on the cricket field in the past, particularly during their respective IPL associations.
Their latest exchange, however, was considerably more relaxed, with laughter replacing the competitive intensity fans have witnessed before.
India Look To Carry Winning Momentum Into Second ODI
The interaction comes at a positive point in India's ongoing New Zealand tour.
The visitors opened the ODI series with a victory in a rain-affected first match, giving themselves an early advantage.
Virat Kohli played a major part in that result, finishing as India's leading run-scorer and helping the team get across the line.
His contribution once again highlighted the importance of his experience in the 50-over format.
Frequently Asked Questions
What recent interaction between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir caught attention?
Why is the interaction between Kohli and Gambhir considered noteworthy?
The cheerful exchange is noteworthy as it contradicts previous unverified reports suggesting they were not on speaking terms. It offers a different picture from past competitive intensity.
What was the nature of Kohli and Gambhir's relationship in the past?
They have shared some tense moments on the cricket field in the past, particularly during their IPL associations. Their latest exchange was considerably more relaxed.