Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump hesitant to destroy Iran, but military action possible.

Shift follows midterm losses, contrasting previous aggressive rhetoric.

Decision looms for preventing Iran's future threat recurrence.

Conflict created domestic political and global economic challenges.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that he is reluctant to destroy what remains of Iran but has not ruled out further military action, saying a decision on the next course of the conflict could come soon. His remarks mark a shift in tone from earlier threats against Tehran and come after the Republican Party suffered a setback in the US midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday (local time), Trump said he would prefer not to inflict further destruction on Iran but suggested that military escalation remained an option.

"I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to," he said, adding, "You'll know soon enough."

Trump described the decision as one that could determine whether Iran would ever be in a position to pose a similar threat again. He suggested that further military action could be aimed at ensuring the situation does not recur.

"We'll make a decision, do we want to go further and just certify it by certifying it, meaning where it'll never happen again?" Trump remarked.

He also highlighted the scale of destruction and the potential time required for Iran to recover, estimating that rebuilding the country could take 25 years.

"I think it'll take them 25 years to rebuild the country," he said.

Trump Shifts Tone After Earlier Threats Against Tehran

The latest comments represent a departure from Trump's earlier rhetoric, when he warned that US forces had not yet begun "destroying what's left" of Iran. At the time, he had indicated that additional targets, including energy infrastructure and bridges, could be struck.

During another phase of the conflict, Trump had also maintained that reaching an agreement would require the United States to destroy the remaining parts of the country and its leadership.

His latest remarks, however, suggest that the administration is weighing the consequences of further military action before deciding whether to escalate the conflict.

ALSO READ: Putin Vows To Help End Iran-US War, Condemns Attacks On Nuclear Sites

Trump Had Ruled Out Iran Attack Before Midterm Elections

The comments come after an earlier commitment by Trump on October 8, when he said the United States would not launch an attack on Iran before the midterm elections.

At the time, the US President described discussions with Tehran as productive, while reports in American media suggested that indirect negotiations between the two sides were continuing.

"We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," Trump had said.

That deadline has now passed following the conclusion of the elections. Earlier reports had also indicated that Trump was reluctant to completely eliminate Iran's remaining military capabilities, partly because of the extensive time that would be needed to rebuild the country.

ALSO READ: Who Is Nithya Raman? India-Born Democratic Socialist Who Defeated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

Iran War Adds To Domestic Political Pressure On Trump

The ongoing conflict has also created political challenges for the Trump administration at home. Elevated fuel prices linked to the war and declining public approval ratings added to the pressure on Republicans as voters headed to the polls.

The conflict has severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and unsettled global energy markets.

Whether Washington chooses to launch further military strikes or pursue a negotiated settlement is likely to shape the next phase of the conflict and determine its wider implications for regional security and global energy supplies.