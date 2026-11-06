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English NewsNewsWorldPutin Vows To Help End Iran-US War, Condemns Attacks On Nuclear Sites

Putin Vows To Help End Iran-US War, Condemns Attacks On Nuclear Sites

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei told Putin that Iran had set seven conditions for negotiations with Washington, warning that Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or resume talks until they were met.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Putin pledged efforts to end US-Iran conflict.
  • Leaders discussed regional security, energy, exchanged messages.
  • Iran demands seven conditions met for US talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured Iran that Moscow is ready to make every possible effort to end the ongoing war with the United States, according to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei, who met the Russian leader at the Kremlin on Thursday.

Rezaei said Putin had condemned attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and described the conflict as unjust.

“Mr Putin said he will do everything he can to help bring the war to an end,” Rezaei said, according to Iranian broadcaster Press TV.

The Iranian official also delivered a message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to Putin. In return, the Russian president sent his “warm and cordial greetings” to the Iranian leader.

Putin And Rezaei Discuss Regional Security

Speaking after the meeting, Rezaei said the two sides discussed regional developments, post-war arrangements and future security plans.

“Consultations were held with Mr Putin regarding important regional issues, and significant discussions were raised in connection with the post-war period and regional security arrangements,” he said.

Energy cooperation was also on the agenda, particularly a proposed gas pipeline connecting Russia and Iran. Rezaei said the project could help Iran address domestic gas shortages while enabling Russia to supply gas to neighbouring countries.

Iran Sets Seven Conditions For Talks With US

The meeting comes amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Washington and Tehran. Negotiations have focused on the future status of the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports, sanctions and Iran's nuclear programme.

However, Tehran has indicated that a breakthrough remains difficult.

Rezaei said he had told Putin that Iran had presented seven conditions to the United States and would neither reopen the Strait of Hormuz nor resume negotiations until Washington met them.

“However, we have told him [Putin] that on the issue of diplomacy, we have announced seven conditions to the Americans, as long as they do not execute our seven conditions we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations,” Rezaei added.

Meanwhile, Khamenei said in a written statement on Wednesday that Iran should show “not even the slightest inclination towards submission” to the United States. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Russian President Putin's assurance to Iran?

Putin assured Iran that Russia is ready to make every possible effort to end the ongoing war with the United States. He also condemned attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and called the conflict unjust.

What topics were discussed during the meeting between Putin and Rezaei?

They discussed regional developments, post-war arrangements, and future security plans. Energy cooperation, particularly a proposed gas pipeline, was also on the agenda.

What are Iran's conditions for engaging in talks with the United States?

Iran has set seven conditions for the United States. Until these conditions are met, Iran will neither reopen the Strait of Hormuz nor resume negotiations with Washington.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin RUSSIA US IRan War
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