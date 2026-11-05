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English NewsSportsCricketBad News For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fans In Delhi! BCCI Shifts India vs Sri Lanka ODI Venue

Bad News For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fans In Delhi! BCCI Shifts India vs Sri Lanka ODI Venue

India's upcoming ODI against Sri Lanka will no longer take place in Delhi, with weather concerns and stadium renovation plans prompting a venue switch.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India vs Sri Lanka opening ODI moved from New Delhi.
  • Visakhapatnam hosts match due to Delhi weather, stadium renovation.
  • Sri Lanka's India tour begins with this ODI series.

IND vs SL ODI Venue Shift: The opening match of India's three-ODI series against Sri Lanka has been moved out of New Delhi, with Visakhapatnam set to host the contest on December 13, 2026. The decision marks a late change to the schedule, with the capital losing the opportunity to stage the series opener. The fixture will now take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now represent India only in the ODI format. With the match shifted out of the capital, fans in Delhi will have to wait for another opportunity to watch the duo in action in Indian colours.

Why Has The Delhi ODI Been Shifted?

The decision comes after uncertainty surrounding the availability of Delhi as the opening match venue.

Potential weather disruption, along with the proposed stadium upgrade work, prompted the DDCA to seek a change.

The development is particularly notable because the BCCI had only recently rejected reports that the December 13 fixture was being transferred from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

Read More: WATCH: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Break Into Laughter As India Team Bus Video Goes Viral

At the time, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the opening ODI had been allotted to Delhi under the board's standard venue-allocation policy.

The latest decision, however, means the fixture will now be staged in Visakhapatnam rather than the national capital.

Sri Lanka Set For Multi-Format India Tour

Sri Lanka's visit will feature two limited-overs assignments, beginning with a three-match ODI series before the teams move on to a three-match T20I contest.

The December 13 encounter will therefore kick off the ODI leg of the tour, with Visakhapatnam getting the opportunity to host the first meeting between the sides.

India, meanwhile, are currently occupied with their five-match ODI series in New Zealand. At the time of writing, the visitors hold a 1-0 advantage in that contest.

Once the New Zealand assignment concludes, attention will turn towards the home series against Sri Lanka, with the opening ODI now confirmed for Visakhapatnam.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where has the opening ODI between India and Sri Lanka been moved to?

The opening match of the India vs. Sri Lanka ODI series, originally scheduled for New Delhi, has been shifted to Visakhapatnam. It will now be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Why was the India vs. Sri Lanka ODI shifted from New Delhi?

The match was moved due to a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). They cited concerns about potential weather disruptions and planned renovation work at the stadium.

When is the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka scheduled?

The opening match of the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled for December 13, 2026. It will now take place in Visakhapatnam.

What was the BCCI's initial stance regarding the Delhi ODI?

The BCCI had initially rejected reports of a shift, stating that Delhi was allotted the match under standard policy. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had confirmed no change to the original arrangement.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs NZ ODIs
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