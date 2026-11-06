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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Ramayana’ Opens At Rs 64.85 Cr; Beats ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Animal’ And ‘Pathaan’ Day 1 Collection But Not ‘Adipurush’

‘Ramayana’ Opens At Rs 64.85 Cr; Beats ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Animal’ And ‘Pathaan’ Day 1 Collection But Not ‘Adipurush’

Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has registered an impressive opening at the box office, collecting Rs 64.85 crore net on Day 1 across 25,200 shows nationwide.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana opened strong, collecting Rs 64.85 crore net.
  • Film surpassed Pathaan, Animal, and major blockbuster openings.
  • Yet, it missed Adipurush, Jawan, Gadar 2 records.
  • Film's VFX and performances received audience acclaim.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, hit theatres worldwide on November 5, just ahead of the Diwali weekend. The first instalment of this big-budget saga is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made. Its phenomenal advance booking had already indicated a massive opening, and, as expected, Ramayana has got off to a strong start. 

While Ramayana surpassed the opening-day collections of several major blockbusters, including Pathaan, Animal and Dhurandhar, it failed to break the records set by Adipurush, Jawan and Dhurandhar 2.

‘Ramayana’ Day 1 Collection

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in pivotal roles, Ramayana received an overwhelming response from audiences on its opening day. Theatres witnessed strong footfalls from the morning shows, while social media was flooded with praise for the film’s visual effects, performances and music. Several viewers particularly lauded the sequences featuring Ravana and Jatayu.

Bolstered by positive reviews from critics and audiences, the film registered a bumper opening at the box office.

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According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net on its opening day across 25,200 shows. The film earned Rs 47.50 crore in Hindi through 20,678 shows on Day 1. Its regional-language collections stood at Rs 7.25 crore in Kannada through 1,197 shows, Rs 6 crore in Telugu through 1,776 shows, Rs 2.60 crore in Tamil through 992 shows, and Rs 1.50 crore in Malayalam through 557 shows.

The film’s total gross stood at Rs 77.50 crore on its first day.

‘Ramayana’ Breaks ‘Pathaan’, ‘Animal’ And ‘’ Records

Despite expectations of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day, Ramayana fell short of the milestone. Nevertheless, the film managed to outperform the opening-day collections of several big-budget Bollywood releases.

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Ramayana has surpassed the opening-day collection of Ranveer Singh’s , which had earned Rs 28 crore on Day 1 last year.

The film had also outperformed the opening collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which minted Rs 57 crore, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which collected Rs 63 crore and Drishyam 2, which had earned Rs 62 crore.

However, the film could not surpass the opening-day records of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which collected Rs 75 crore, or Ranveer Singh’s 2, which registered a massive Rs 102 crore opening earlier this year.

‘Ramayana’ Fails To Surpass ‘Adipurush’

Despite its enormous budget and backing from major Hollywood studios, Ramayana failed to surpass the opening-day record of Adipurush.

The Prabhas-starrer, which was widely criticised following its release, opened to an impressive Rs 86.75 crore in 2023. With its Day 1 collection of Rs 64.85 crore net, Ramayana could not dethrone the film from its opening-day record.

About ‘Ramayana’

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic saga.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The first instalment arrived in theatres worldwide on November 5, while the second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028. The producer has also reportedly hinted at the possibility of a third instalment, further expanding the ambitious cinematic universe.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the Ramayana movie released and who directed it?

The first installment of Ramayana was released worldwide on November 5, just ahead of the Diwali weekend. It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

What was Ramayana's opening day box office collection?

Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net on its opening day across 25,200 shows. Its total gross stood at Rs 77.50 crore on the first day.

Which actors are featured in the lead roles of Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Did Ramayana surpass the opening-day records of other major films?

Ramayana surpassed films like Pathaan and Animal but failed to break the opening-day records of Adipurush, Jawan, and K.G.F. 2.

How many parts is the Ramayana film saga planned to have?

Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic saga, with the first part released and the second scheduled for Diwali 2028. There is also a reported hint at a third installment.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Animal Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi Adipurush Pathaan Ravie Dubey Dhurandhar
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