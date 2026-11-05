WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Wins Hearts, Signs Autographs For Female Fans During India vs NZ ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer signed autographs for fans during New Zealand ODI.

Iyer's gesture created memorable fan interaction at Eden Park.

Despite modest batting, India won the rain-affected series opener.

Shreyas Iyer Signs Autographs: Shreyas Iyer may not have had a big contribution with the bat in India's opening ODI against New Zealand, but the middle-order batsman still managed to create a memorable moment at Eden Park. While stationed near the boundary, Iyer took time out from his fielding duties to sign autographs for a group of female supporters. The Indian cricketer was seen approaching the boundary ropes after spotting fans calling out to him.

Rather than simply acknowledging their cheers, he stopped to fulfil their requests, signing autographs as the excited spectators enjoyed a brief interaction with the star.

If the girls are beautiful, our Sarpanch Shreyas Iyer can even sign autographs during an ongoing match. 😅



- He couldn't score big in the 1st ODI against New Zealand, but he definitely made his female fans happy! 😜 pic.twitter.com/bcvczaD6MR — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) November 4, 2026

The heartwarming exchange quickly caught attention, offering a glimpse of the connection between players and supporters during an international fixture. Iyer's gesture also gave the fans a special memory to take home from the Auckland encounter.

Iyer Makes Fans' Day During Boundary Duty

The moment came during a rain-affected series opener, which India eventually won.

While the action on the field remained the main attraction, Iyer's interaction with the spectators became a talking point of its own.

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Such moments often stand out during a long day of international cricket, particularly for supporters who get an opportunity to meet their favourite players up close.

Iyer's decision to pause and sign autographs turned an ordinary stretch of fielding into a memorable experience for those waiting near the ropes.

From T20I Series Triumph To ODI Assignment

Shreyas Iyer arrived in the ODI series after being part of India's recent 3-2 T20I series victory over New Zealand.

The result gave the hosts a boost ahead of the 50-over contest between the two sides.

With the focus shifting to the ODI format, Iyer had a modest outing with the bat in the first match. He scored 15 runs off 13 deliveries, contributing to India's effort in the series opener.

For his lucky fans at Eden Park, his brief stop at the boundary may have proved just as memorable as the cricket itself.