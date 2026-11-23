Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wellington schoolchildren skipped class to watch India vs New Zealand.

Live camera caught them, prompting funny attempts to hide.

Their amusing reaction quickly became a viral broadcast moment.

A day at school took an unexpected turn for a group of youngsters in Wellington, who apparently decided that watching India take on New Zealand was a better option than sitting in class. The children, dressed in their school uniforms, were spotted enjoying lunch at the stadium during the fifth day of the first Test. But their outing became a lot more interesting when a live broadcast camera turned towards them.

The youngsters immediately tried to hide their faces after realising they were on camera. What followed was a funny sequence that caught the attention of cricket fans, with the children later speaking about their stadium visit in an interview.

WATCH: Kids Bunking School React After Realising They Are On TV

Lolol. https://t.co/Ac98AJ4oW7 — Jon Tuxworth (@Tuxy81) November 23, 2026

WATCH: School Kids' Hilarious Interview After Getting Caught Red-Handed

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Kids Bunking School Get Caught On IND vs NZ Test Live Broadcast

The group was at the venue as India and New Zealand battled it out on the final day of the Wellington Test. With free entry available for the fifth day, the youngsters had an opportunity to watch the action from the stands.

However, their attempt to enjoy the match without attracting attention did not quite go to plan. As soon as they noticed the camera focusing on them, the children began covering their faces, seemingly hoping to avoid being recognised.

The unexpected reaction made for an entertaining moment on the live broadcast. The video also captures an interview with the youngsters after they were spotted, offering viewers another glimpse into their day at the ground.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: What Happened On Day 5?

The amusing moment came during a gripping final day of the first Test in Wellington. India had put themselves in a commanding position after posting 720, with centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, leaving New Zealand with a difficult task as they tried to avoid defeat.

While the players were battling it out in the middle, the schoolchildren managed to create their own memorable moment in the stands. Their camera-shy reaction turned an ordinary day at the cricket into an unexpected highlight for viewers.