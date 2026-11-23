Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri for unsafe water findings.

Bisleri asserts water safety, highlighting quality checks, promising cooperation.

Company states issue originated from September 2025 Goa batch.

FSSAI detected bromate; referral lab found polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons.

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has maintained that its packaged drinking water remains safe for consumption after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against the company over a water sample declared unsafe. Responding to the reports on Monday, November 23, the packaged drinking water major said it follows stringent quality checks and is prepared to cooperate with the food regulator to resolve the matter through the appropriate process.

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Bisleri Addresses FSSAI Action, Says Matter Dates Back To September 2025

In its response, Bisleri emphasised that consumer safety remains a priority and highlighted its quality control procedures. The company said its manufacturing process involves more than 90 quality tests across 10 stages.

"Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption," the company said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisleri (@bislerizone)

In a detailed media statement, Bisleri clarified that the regulatory issue concerns a single batch manufactured in September 2025 at its Goa facility. The plant is one of 143 manufacturing units in the company's operational network. Bisleri also claimed that it had not received any official notice from FSSAI regarding the reported action.

"We are aware of recent media reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Bisleri. The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri’s Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network," the media statement said.

The company further explained that FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility on September 30, 2025. Initial laboratory results showed that five samples complied with the applicable standards. However, the sixth sample recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre, exceeding the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Following an appeal filed by Bisleri on November 22, 2025, the regulator forwarded the sample to a referral laboratory for further examination.

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Referral Laboratory Flags PAHs, Bisleri Questions Test Findings

According to Bisleri, the referral laboratory found the sample's bromate levels within the prescribed limit but separately detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The company said the difference between the laboratory findings raised questions that required further clarification.

Bisleri subsequently arranged an independent examination of the same sample at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. The results again showed that bromate levels were within the permissible limit, according to the company.

The company said it submitted these independent findings to FSSAI's Western Regional Office through a formal letter dated February 2, 2026. It claimed that it received no further communication from the regulator after submitting the results.

"We submitted the independent test results to FSSAI’s Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated 2 February 2026. We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed. To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI’s website," the company said.

Meanwhile, FSSAI announced on Sunday that it had granted sanction to initiate prosecution against Bisleri under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The decision followed the detection of non-compliant levels of substances in packaged drinking water samples, which were subsequently declared unsafe.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the food regulator explained its findings. They said, "A regulatory sample of “Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)” was collected from the premises of M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. for analysis. The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006. Upon appeal by the FBO, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory, which also declared it unsafe due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the FSS Act, 2006. Sanction has been granted to launch prosecution under the FSS Act, 2006, against M/s Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSSAI (@fssai_safefood)

(With inputs from ANI)

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