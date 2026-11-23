Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ShubmanGill explained Siraj's omission due to current bowling form.

He acknowledged tough decision; Siraj understood selection logic.

India's draw complicates World Test Championship final qualification.

India captain Shubman Gill opened up about the difficult call to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the Playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, explaining that the team's assessment of current bowling form influenced the selection. The decision meant leaving out a senior fast bowler who has been a key part of India's attack. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gill acknowledged his close bond with Siraj and admitted that the call was not easy for either of them.

Gill Reveals Why Siraj Was Dropped

Here's what Shubman Gill had to say about dropping Mohammed Siraj:

"Siraj is a great player and a great bowler that has done very well for India. Before all of that, he's a really good friend of mine. We made our debuts together. Even before playing for India, we were really good friends. So leaving him behind was actually a very tough decision for him and for me as well."

He made it clear, however, that personal relationships could not dictate team selection.

The captain stressed that the management had to consider which bowlers were performing best at the time.

"But sometimes you have to see which bowlers are in the form, which bowlers are bowling the best."

Read More: India's WTC Final Hopes Suffer Major Blow As New Zealand Escape With Draw

The India skipper also revealed that Siraj had been told about his exclusion ahead of the contest.

While Gill was unsure whether the pacer agreed with the decision, he felt Siraj understood the reasoning behind it.

"I told him before the match that he's going to be missing out this match. And I don't know if he agreed or not, but he understood that. He understood what was the logic behind it. He understood why we picked someone else ahead of him."

India's Bowling Effort Fails To Deliver Result

India's bowling unit had a demanding outing in the series opener, sending down a combined 241 overs.

Despite the considerable workload, the hosts could not secure the win or collect the crucial World Test Championship points.

The draw has also complicated India's path towards the 2027 WTC final, leaving them with a difficult qualification equation.

Gill and the team will now need a strong response in the remaining matches to keep their hopes of reaching the summit clash alive.