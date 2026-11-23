Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's WTC final hopes dimmed after drawn New Zealand test.

Qualification now demands India win all remaining six matches.

Strong batting by Mitchell and Phillips secured the draw.

India WTC Final Chances: India's bid to qualify for the 2027 World Test Championship final has become a daunting challenge following their drawn series opener against New Zealand. The result has left them with virtually no margin for error in remaining fixtures. Before the match, India needed six victories from their final seven Tests to remain on course for a top-two finish. With the Wellington contest ending without a winner, that equation has become even more demanding.

India's Remaining Tests Leave No Room For Error

India have six Tests left in the current WTC cycle.

Their immediate assignment is the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, scheduled from November 27 to December 1.

Following that, the focus will shift to a five-match home series against Australia, which is scheduled to take place between late January and early March.

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Winning every remaining game is now essential if India are to reach the 66.67% ceiling available to them.

Any further dropped points could leave their qualification hopes dependent on results elsewhere.

The team currently occupies fourth place with five wins, four defeats and three draws from 12 matches. Its PCT stands at 50.00, leaving it behind South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in the championship standings.

IND vs NZ 1st Test: How Kiwis Forced A Draw

Despite early breakthroughs on the final day, dropping New Zealand down to 5 wickets, India could not dismiss the visitors, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips producing a determined batting effort.

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49, while Phillips scored 26 not out as the pair faced 259 deliveries together.

New Zealand finished at 239/5 after 120 overs to secure the draw.

Hence, India's qualification equation has now become tougher, with Shubman Gill's side now gearing up for the second and final Test of the ongoing series.