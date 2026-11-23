Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand's lower-order resistance secured draw against India.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batted out final day.

Draw complicates India's World Test Championship 2027 qualification.

IND vs NZ 1st Test: India were unable to complete the job in Wellington as New Zealand's lower-order resistance denied them victory in the opening Test. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips stood tall under pressure on the final day, batting out a prolonged spell to ensure the hosts escaped with a draw on Monday. The result could prove costly for India's World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign. Their route to the final has become considerably tougher, with the team needing six wins from their remaining seven matches to keep their qualification hopes on track.

Mitchell, Phillips Shut The Door On India

New Zealand began the final day's play at 119/2, requiring another 233 runs to erase India's first-innings advantage.

India made early progress when Washington Sundar removed Devon Conway, who had scored 65, before Prasidh Krishna sent Rachin Ravindra back for 37.

Those breakthroughs gave India an opening in the morning session, but the momentum did not last.

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Anshul Kamboj managed to get rid of Tom Blundell, who spent 54 deliveries at the crease for his 15 runs. However, that proved to be India's only success in the second session.

Mitchell and Phillips then took control of the situation, refusing to offer the Indian bowlers another opportunity.

The pair combined patience with disciplined shot selection, making sure New Zealand survived the remaining overs.

259 Deliveries Seal New Zealand's Escape

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 after facing 186 balls, while Phillips, who had scored a century in the first innings, contributed an unbeaten 26 from 126 deliveries.

Together, they negotiated 259 balls without being separated, effectively taking the contest away from India.

New Zealand closed their second innings at 239/5 after 120 overs, bringing the opening Test to a stalemate.

India's WTC Qualification Equation Gets Tougher

The draw leaves India with little room for error in the race to the 2027 WTC final.

Having needed six victories from their next seven matches, the dropped points in Wellington have made an already demanding qualification path even more challenging.

India will now need a strong run of results in their remaining fixtures to stay in contention.