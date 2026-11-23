The 13th Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, expected to be held in early 2027, may be postponed by around six months due to the prevailing law and order situation in the state, according to reports. Sources said several BJP central leaders favour delaying the elections, citing security concerns and the party's electoral prospects in Manipur.

The 12th Manipur Assembly elections were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5, 2022. The results were announced on March 10, and a BJP-led government headed by N Biren Singh took office on March 21, 2022.

Following nearly a year of President's Rule, Yumnam Khemchand was sworn in as the second Chief Minister of the 12th Assembly on February 4, 2026.

BJP Leaders Favour Postponement Of Polls

Although speculation has been mounting that the next Assembly elections could take place by early March 2027, sources said some BJP leaders at the Centre want the polls deferred by around six months.

Former BJP MP and the party's Manipur in-charge, Rajdeep Roy, recently visited Imphal and reportedly said postponing the elections could benefit the party.

According to sources, the BJP leadership wants the Khemchand government to use the additional time to improve the party's position in the state before the elections.

Govt Focuses On Development And Law And Order

During this period, the state government is expected to accelerate ongoing development projects and fill vacant positions in various departments to some extent.

However, sources acknowledged that Manipur's economic condition remains poor.

The government is also likely to take stronger measures to control violence and create conditions conducive to resolving the ongoing crisis, sources said.

Meanwhile, several aspirants have already announced plans to contest the upcoming elections, while new regional political parties have also declared their intention to enter the electoral arena.