Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India-New Zealand Test draw altered World Test Championship standings.

New Zealand dropped to third, India's final path became harder.

South Africa leads table; Australia second; India remains fourth.

WTC Table After IND vs NZ Test: The drawn opening Test between India and New Zealand has brought a shift in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 table, with the visitors losing ground despite retaining their fourth-place position. New Zealand have also taken a hit, slipping from second to third after the Wellington contest ended without a winner. Both sides collected four points for the draw, but their points percentage (PCT) took a dip.

The outcome has made India's already challenging route to the WTC final even more difficult, with only the top two teams earning a place in the title clash.

South Africa Retain Top Spot, Australia Move Into Second

South Africa continue to lead the WTC table with a PCT of 75.00.

Australia occupy second place at 69.23, followed by New Zealand on 66.67. India are fourth, while Bangladesh complete the top five.

New Zealand's PCT has fallen from 72.22 to 66.67, costing them a position in the standings.

India, meanwhile, have seen their percentage decline from 51.52 to 50.00. While their ranking remains unchanged, the gap to the leading teams is a concern for the Indian side.

The current WTC 2025-27 standings are:

South Africa: 75.00%

Australia: 69.23%

New Zealand: 66.67%

India: 50.00%

Bangladesh: 40.74%

England: 38.54%

West Indies: 27.38%

Sri Lanka: 13.54%

Pakistan: 12.12%

Read More: India's WTC Final Hopes Suffer Major Blow As New Zealand Escape With Draw

How The WTC Points System Works

The World Test Championship awards teams points according to the result of each Test.

A victory brings 12 points, while a tied match earns each side six. When a game ends in a draw, both teams receive four points.

That is exactly what happened in Wellington, where India and New Zealand shared the points after neither side could force a result.

However, the WTC table is not determined by the total points accumulated alone. Teams are ranked according to their percentage of points won out of the points available to them.

With India now sitting on a 50% PCT, they will need a strong sequence of results in their remaining fixtures to revive their bid for a top-two finish and a place in the 2027 final.