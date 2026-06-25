Watch: 'Power Star' Pawan Singh Adds Musical Magic To Akash Deep's Wedding Celebration

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep began a new chapter in his personal life after marrying his longtime fiancée, Akshita Raj, on June 24, 2026. The wedding took place at a luxury hotel in Varanasi and was attended by family members, close friends, and several prominent guests.

A surprise musical performance from Bhojpuri cinema's ultimate "Power Star," Pawan Singh, completely set the internet ablaze.

A video capturing the high-energy celebrations has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, showing the singer turning the cricketer's wedding reception into a full-blown concert.

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Pawan Singh's musical magic

Known for his chart-busting tracks and electric screen presence, Pawan Singh brought his signature musical flavor to the dance floor, treating the guests to one of his biggest Bhojpuri hits.

The celebrations were spread across multiple days and followed traditional customs. Festivities began with a grand Tilak ceremony held on June 21 at Akash Deep's ancestral village, Baddi, in Bihar's Rohtas district. This was followed by Mehendi and Haldi functions before the couple exchanged vows in Varanasi.

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Akshita Raj, who comes from Manikpur in Bihar's Dehri region, is the daughter of Amit Kumar Singh. She has a strong academic background, having completed both her Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.

The wedding drew attention due to the presence of several well-known personalities.

Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh was among the notable attendees and added to the celebratory atmosphere. Ahead of the wedding, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also visited Akash Deep's residence to congratulate the cricketer and convey his best wishes for the couple's future.