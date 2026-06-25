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HomeSportsCricketWatch: 'Power Star' Pawan Singh Adds Musical Magic To Akash Deep's Wedding Celebration

Watch: 'Power Star' Pawan Singh Adds Musical Magic To Akash Deep's Wedding Celebration

Pawan Singh brought his signature musical flavor to the dance floor, treating the guests to one of his biggest Bhojpuri hits.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 08:34 AM (IST)

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep began a new chapter in his personal life after marrying his longtime fiancée, Akshita Raj, on June 24, 2026. The wedding took place at a luxury hotel in Varanasi and was attended by family members, close friends, and several prominent guests.

A surprise musical performance from Bhojpuri cinema's ultimate "Power Star," Pawan Singh, completely set the internet ablaze.

A video capturing the high-energy celebrations has quickly gone viral across social media platforms, showing the singer turning the cricketer's wedding reception into a full-blown concert.

WATCH VIDEO

Pawan Singh's musical magic

Known for his chart-busting tracks and electric screen presence, Pawan Singh brought his signature musical flavor to the dance floor, treating the guests to one of his biggest Bhojpuri hits.

The celebrations were spread across multiple days and followed traditional customs. Festivities began with a grand Tilak ceremony held on June 21 at Akash Deep's ancestral village, Baddi, in Bihar's Rohtas district. This was followed by Mehendi and Haldi functions before the couple exchanged vows in Varanasi.

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Akshita Raj, who comes from Manikpur in Bihar's Dehri region, is the daughter of Amit Kumar Singh. She has a strong academic background, having completed both her Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.

The wedding drew attention due to the presence of several well-known personalities.

Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh was among the notable attendees and added to the celebratory atmosphere. Ahead of the wedding, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also visited Akash Deep's residence to congratulate the cricketer and convey his best wishes for the couple's future.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Akash Deep get married?

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep married Akshita Raj on June 24, 2026. The wedding ceremony took place at a luxury hotel in Varanasi.

Who performed at Akash Deep's wedding?

Bhojpuri cinema's 'Power Star,' Pawan Singh, gave a surprise musical performance at the wedding reception. He treated guests to one of his biggest Bhojpuri hits.

What is known about Akash Deep's wife, Akshita Raj?

Akshita Raj is the daughter of Amit Kumar Singh, from Manikpur in Bihar's Dehri region. She holds both a BCA and MCA from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.

Were there other traditional ceremonies before the wedding?

Yes, festivities began with a grand Tilak ceremony on June 21 at Akash Deep's ancestral village, Baddi. This was followed by Mehendi and Haldi functions.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh Akash Deep Akash Deep Marriage
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