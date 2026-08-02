What Is CJP Planning Next After Its Jantar Mantar Protest? Here's Big Update

After concluding its nearly month-long protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to chart its next course of action.

According to the report, CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke will hold a meeting with the organisation's core members on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Meeting To Focus On CJP's Future Agenda

The primary objective of the meeting will be to discuss the future roadmap and agenda of the Cockroach Janta Party following the end of its protest against the Centre.

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According to sources quoted by PTI, CJP activists and volunteers who participated in the month-long agitation in Delhi have been asked to spend some time with their families after the protest concluded last month.

Dipke Had Hinted At Next Strategy

A day after the protest ended on July 25, 2026, Abhijeet Dipke had told ANI on July 26 that the organisation would soon unveil its next strategy.

When asked about the alleged paper leak in Punjab during the interaction, Dipke had said the party would present its stand on the issue soon and that discussions on the matter were already underway.

Dipke Demanded PM Modi's Apology

Earlier, following the Delhi Police action during the CJP's 'Chalo Parliament' march on July 20, 2026, Dipke had demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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He had expressed hope that the Prime Minister would apologise to the girls who, according to him, were brutally assaulted by male police personnel and officials during the protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20.