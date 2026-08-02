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English NewsNewsIndiaWhat Is CJP Planning Next After Its Jantar Mantar Protest? Here's Big Update

What Is CJP Planning Next After Its Jantar Mantar Protest? Here's Big Update

CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke will meet core members on August 5 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to decide the party's future roadmap after ending its month-long NEET paper leak protest in Delhi.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP concluded month-long Jantar Mantar protest over NEET-UG leak.
  • Chief Dipke meets August 5 to plan future party strategy.

After concluding its nearly month-long protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to chart its next course of action.

According to the report, CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke will hold a meeting with the organisation's core members on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Meeting To Focus On CJP's Future Agenda

The primary objective of the meeting will be to discuss the future roadmap and agenda of the Cockroach Janta Party following the end of its protest against the Centre.

Also Read: Scuffle Erupts At Pappu Yadav's Press Meet Over Ram Temple Skit; Knife Seen In Video | WATCH

According to sources quoted by PTI, CJP activists and volunteers who participated in the month-long agitation in Delhi have been asked to spend some time with their families after the protest concluded last month.

Dipke Had Hinted At Next Strategy

A day after the protest ended on July 25, 2026, Abhijeet Dipke had told ANI on July 26 that the organisation would soon unveil its next strategy.

When asked about the alleged paper leak in Punjab during the interaction, Dipke had said the party would present its stand on the issue soon and that discussions on the matter were already underway.

Dipke Demanded PM Modi's Apology

Earlier, following the Delhi Police action during the CJP's 'Chalo Parliament' march on July 20, 2026, Dipke had demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: 'Sheikh Hasina Wants To Return': Taslima Nasreen Calls For Awami League Ban To Be Lifted

He had expressed hope that the Prime Minister would apologise to the girls who, according to him, were brutally assaulted by male police personnel and officials during the protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Before You Go

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar?

The CJP concluded a nearly month-long protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The demonstration took place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP NEET Paper Leak Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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