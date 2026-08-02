The CJP concluded a nearly month-long protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The demonstration took place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
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What Is CJP Planning Next After Its Jantar Mantar Protest? Here's Big Update
CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke will meet core members on August 5 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to decide the party's future roadmap after ending its month-long NEET paper leak protest in Delhi.
- CJP concluded month-long Jantar Mantar protest over NEET-UG leak.
- Chief Dipke meets August 5 to plan future party strategy.
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Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar?
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