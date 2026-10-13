Virat Kohli Makes LinkedIn Debut, First Post Goes Viral

Virat Kohli is expanding his presence beyond the cricket field as he continues to explore opportunities in the business world. The 37-year-old Indian batting star has joined LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, and his first post has attracted considerable attention online.

In his debut post, Kohli shared his vision for India's sports industry and explained his association with businesses such as Agilitas and one8world.

Virat Kohli Creates LinkedIn Account

Virat has built a growing business portfolio alongside his illustrious cricket career, with investments and ventures spanning different sectors. He is an investor in sportswear company Agilitas and a co-founder of one8world, both linked to his broader ambition of contributing to India's sports and consumer-brand ecosystem.

His decision to join LinkedIn marks another step in building his professional presence outside cricket. The platform, which has more than a billion members worldwide, is widely used for professional networking, business updates and career-related discussions.

In his first post, Virat described his vision of an India where sports beyond cricket receive greater recognition and participation.

“I’ve always wanted to see an India where every sport is followed, celebrated, and played. Today, that vision feels closer than ever. A new generation is proving that India can produce world-class athletes and build brands for the global stage,” he wrote.

He also outlined his ambition to help develop a sports ecosystem in India that brings together manufacturing, consumer brands and sports distribution.

“The vision of building an end-to-end sports platform from India, spanning manufacturing, consumer brands, and sports distribution. A belief that India can help shape the future of global sport, not just participate in it.

“That’s why I’ve joined Agilitas as an Investor and as a Co-founder and Co-creator of one8world,” Kohli added.

Kohli Shares His Vision For one8world

“one8 is built on a belief I’ve carried throughout my career: progress comes from pushing boundaries, raising standards, and daring to do things differently. That’s how we introduced the brand to the world, and watching one8world come to life in front of thousands of people, in my home city, was one of the most meaningful moments of my life,” he wrote.

Kohli concluded by emphasising his ambition to build a lasting enterprise.

“The vision is clear. It's time to build something that will outlive all of us. That's the journey we're on.”