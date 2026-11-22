A light-hearted moment involving young Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and senior batter Abhishek Sharma has gone viral on social media during the ongoing Rising Stars Asia Cup. The two Indian players were signing autographs for fans when a young supporter called them by their first names.

Vaibhav quickly intervened and reminded the fan to address Abhishek as 'bhaiya' (elder brother). The video has caught the attention of cricket fans ahead of the much-anticipated India A vs Pakistan A clash.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Corrects Young Fan

The incident took place after India's convincing victory over Nepal in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were interacting with supporters near the boundary line and signing autographs.

A young fan approached the two cricketers with his phone, hoping to get a photograph with them. While calling out their names, the boy addressed them as 'Abhishek' and 'Vaibhav'.

Vaibhav immediately corrected him, saying, "Abhishek bhaiya, not just Abhishek." His innocent yet respectful response has attracted attention online, with the video receiving considerable engagement on social media.

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After the match, while taking autographs few kids started calling Abhishek by his name, so Vaibhav sooryavanshi corrected them to call him "Abhishek bhaiyya". https://t.co/6HfSJ85Xcq — Gangadhar (@gangadhar_11) November 21, 2026

India A And Pakistan A Set For Crucial Clash

Meanwhile, India A are preparing to face Pakistan A in an important Rising Stars Asia Cup encounter. Both teams head into the contest after winning their respective previous matches.

India registered a massive victory against Nepal, bowling them out for just 26 runs while defending a total of 332. Although Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma failed to make significant contributions with the bat, centuries from Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra helped India post a formidable score.

The Indian bowling attack then delivered a dominant performance. Prince Yadav picked up five wickets, while Harshit Rana claimed four as Nepal were bundled out for 26.

The upcoming India A-Pakistan A match is particularly important, as the winning team will secure a place in the semi-finals.

India A vs Pakistan A: Live Streaming Details

IND A vs PAK A encounter will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

- Match: India A vs Pakistan A

- Tournament: Rising Stars Asia Cup

- Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

- TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

- Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

Cricket fans can watch the contest live on Sony Sports Network or stream it through SonyLIV.