Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand captain Tom Latham recorded two consecutive ducks.

Latham now holds the record for most Test opener ducks.

India maintains large lead, seeking final day victory.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham endured a nightmare outing with the bat in the Wellington Test against India, registering two consecutive ducks to enter an unwanted chapter in Test cricket history. The left-handed opener failed to trouble the scorers in either innings, with Jasprit Bumrah proving to be his nemesis on both occasions. Latham's second-innings dismissal came on Day 4 when Bumrah got the better of him, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completing the catch.

The double failure has pushed the New Zealand captain past former India opener Virender Sehwag in an unwanted statistical race.

Latham Moves Ahead Of Sehwag

The latest dismissal took Latham's tally of Test ducks as an opening batsman to 16, taking him beyond Sehwag, who finished his Test career with 15 such dismissals.

The New Zealand captain now holds the record for the highest number of ducks among Test opening batsmen.

However, Latham still has some distance to cover before reaching the top of the overall list.

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West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite leads the unwanted chart with 19 ducks, while former England batsman Mike Atherton occupies second place with 18.

Sri Lanka's Marvan Atapattu also features among the prominent names on this list, alongside Latham and Sehwag.

India Hold Commanding Advantage Ahead Of Final Day

Meanwhile, the contest remains tilted heavily in India's favour.

New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings before India responded with a mammoth 720/9, eventually declaring their innings with a substantial 352-run advantage.

The visitors began their second innings with a significant mountain to climb but struggled to build momentum against India's bowling attack.

At stumps on Day 4, New Zealand had reached 119/2, leaving them trailing by 233 runs.

With eight wickets still required, India will look to wrap up the contest on the final day and secure a crucial victory.