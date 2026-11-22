Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Railways' Jamshed Alam made an impactful T20 debut.

He claimed four wickets in four successive deliveries.

Alam finished with 5/38, securing Player of the Match.

Indian domestic cricket has witnessed a remarkable debut performance, with Railways pacer Jamshed Alam announcing his arrival in spectacular fashion. The 23-year-old made an immediate impact in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming four wickets in four successive deliveries against Saurashtra to script a memorable T20 debut. The youngster achieved the feat at Daly College Ground in Indore. Having previously represented Meerut Mavericks in the UP T20 League, Alam delivered a performance that instantly put him in the spotlight.

Jamshed Alam's Four-Wicket Blitz

Alam's extraordinary spell began during the fourth over of Saurashtra's innings.

After Vishwaraj Jadeja had fallen for a duck earlier in the opening over, the Railways bowler dismantled the opposition's batting order with an incredible sequence.

Harvik Desai became his first victim of the over after being caught behind.

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Alam followed it up by bowling Prerak Mankad before trapping Ruchit Ahir in his next delivery to complete a hat-trick. Samar Gajjar then became the fourth consecutive batter to depart without scoring.

With this achievement, Alam became only the fourth Indian bowler to claim four wickets in four consecutive deliveries in T20 cricket.

He added another scalp to his tally by dismissing Siddhant Rana LBW in the sixth over, finishing with impressive figures of 5/38 from four overs.

His outstanding contribution also earned him the Player of the Match award.

Harvansh Pangalia's Fightback Falls Short

Chasing Railways' total of 183, Saurashtra found themselves under considerable pressure following Alam's devastating spell.

Harvansh Pangalia offered some resistance with an unbeaten 80 off 61 deliveries, including 10 fours and three sixes, but his efforts were insufficient to secure victory.

Earlier, Railways had posted 182/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Jayant Lakhan led the scoring with 47 off 39 balls, striking six fours and two sixes.

Ravi Singh contributed 32, while Zubair Ali added 27 and Upendra Yadav chipped in with 20.

Alam's sensational debut ultimately proved to be the defining moment of the contest.