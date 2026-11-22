Jamshed Alam is a 23-year-old Railways pacer. In his T20 debut at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he took four wickets in four consecutive deliveries against Saurashtra.
Four Balls, Four Wickets! Jamshed Alam Creates History on T20 Debut With Stunning Spell
Jamshed Alam stunned Saurashtra on his T20 debut, finishing with 5/38 to script a memorable Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy performance.
- Railways' Jamshed Alam made an impactful T20 debut.
- He claimed four wickets in four successive deliveries.
- Alam finished with 5/38, securing Player of the Match.
Indian domestic cricket has witnessed a remarkable debut performance, with Railways pacer Jamshed Alam announcing his arrival in spectacular fashion. The 23-year-old made an immediate impact in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming four wickets in four successive deliveries against Saurashtra to script a memorable T20 debut. The youngster achieved the feat at Daly College Ground in Indore. Having previously represented Meerut Mavericks in the UP T20 League, Alam delivered a performance that instantly put him in the spotlight.
Jamshed Alam's Four-Wicket Blitz
Alam's extraordinary spell began during the fourth over of Saurashtra's innings.
After Vishwaraj Jadeja had fallen for a duck earlier in the opening over, the Railways bowler dismantled the opposition's batting order with an incredible sequence.
Harvik Desai became his first victim of the over after being caught behind.
Read More: Two Ducks, But Record Still Broken! Tom Latham Surpasses Sehwag In Unwanted List
Alam followed it up by bowling Prerak Mankad before trapping Ruchit Ahir in his next delivery to complete a hat-trick. Samar Gajjar then became the fourth consecutive batter to depart without scoring.
With this achievement, Alam became only the fourth Indian bowler to claim four wickets in four consecutive deliveries in T20 cricket.
He added another scalp to his tally by dismissing Siddhant Rana LBW in the sixth over, finishing with impressive figures of 5/38 from four overs.
His outstanding contribution also earned him the Player of the Match award.
Harvansh Pangalia's Fightback Falls Short
Chasing Railways' total of 183, Saurashtra found themselves under considerable pressure following Alam's devastating spell.
Harvansh Pangalia offered some resistance with an unbeaten 80 off 61 deliveries, including 10 fours and three sixes, but his efforts were insufficient to secure victory.
Earlier, Railways had posted 182/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Jayant Lakhan led the scoring with 47 off 39 balls, striking six fours and two sixes.
Ravi Singh contributed 32, while Zubair Ali added 27 and Upendra Yadav chipped in with 20.
Alam's sensational debut ultimately proved to be the defining moment of the contest.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Jamshed Alam and what notable feat did he accomplish in his T20 debut?
What were Jamshed Alam's final bowling figures in his debut match?
Jamshed Alam finished with impressive figures of 5/38 from four overs, including his four-wicket blitz. His outstanding contribution earned him the Player of the Match award.
Where did Jamshed Alam achieve his remarkable four-wicket haul?
Jamshed Alam achieved this feat at the Daly College Ground in Indore during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He dismantled Saurashtra's batting order with his incredible spell.
How rare is Jamshed Alam's achievement of taking four wickets in four balls?
Alam became only the fourth Indian bowler in T20 cricket history to claim four wickets in four consecutive deliveries. This highlights the rarity and significance of his performance.