Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telangana CM Revanth Reddy called dissenting party leaders

CM criticised MLAs for private praise, public criticism.

MLA Raj Gopal Reddy urged leaders to maintain decorum.

A war of words has erupted within the Telangana Congress, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy facing sharp criticism from his own party MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy over his controversial remarks against dissenting leaders. Calling some party members bitten by ‘mad dogs’, the Chief Minister triggered a backlash, prompting the Munugode legislator to question the conduct of leaders holding high constitutional and political offices.

Revanth’s ‘Mad Dogs’ Jibe

The controversy began on Thursday when Revanth Reddy addressed a public meeting in Siddipet and took aim at certain Congress MLAs who, he alleged, praised the state government’s performance in private but criticised it publicly.

Without naming anyone, the Chief Minister remarked that some members of his own party appeared to have been bitten by ‘mad dogs’. He added that Congress workers would take such individuals to a mental hospital.

Revanth alleged that these leaders routinely criticised the government in public despite acknowledging its achievements during private conversations. His remarks were widely interpreted as being directed at Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy and Anirudh Reddy, both of whom have recently voiced criticism of the state government.

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Raj Gopal Reddy Hits Back

Responding on Friday, Raj Gopal Reddy urged leaders occupying senior positions to exercise restraint and maintain decorum in their public statements.

ఉన్నత పదవుల్లో ఉన్న ముఖ్య నేతలు హుందాగా మాట్లాడాలి. అధికారం ఉందన్న అహంకారంతో ఇష్టానుసారంగా వ్యవహరిస్తే ప్రజలు హర్షించరని గ్రహించాలి. అదృష్టం కొద్దీ దక్కిన అధికారంతో విచ్చలవిడిగా అవినీతికి పాల్పడే, ప్రజావసరాలను విస్మరించి దుర్మార్గపు పాలన సాగించే పాలకులను తెలంగాణ ప్రజానీకం, చరిత్ర ఎన్నిటికీ క్షమించదని మరువరాదు. ఇచ్చిన హామీలను అమలు చేసేలా ధర్మంగా, నిజాయితీగా పాలన సాగించేలా ముఖ్య నేతలకు సద్బుద్ధి, ఆత్మ పరిశీలనా జ్ణానాన్ని ప్రసాదించాలని ఆ అయ్యప్ప స్వామిని వేడుకుంటున్నాను. స్వామియే శరణం అయ్యప్ప 🙏 — Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (@rajgopalreddy_K) November 20, 2026

In a response on X, the Munugode MLA questioned the language used by those holding positions of authority. He stressed that senior political leaders should demonstrate maturity and responsibility rather than resort to personal attacks.

He also accused those in power of becoming arrogant and corrupt, claiming that they had failed to address the concerns of ordinary people.

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