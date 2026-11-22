Few electoral decline stories are as brutal as the Bahujan Samaj Party's. In 2007, Mayawati won 206 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, a clear majority built on a "sarvajan" arithmetic of Dalits, Brahmins and Muslims. In 2022, the party was reduced to a single seat. In 2024, it won no Lok Sabha seats and polled 9.39 per cent. A party that once decided who governed Lucknow now has to prove it is still in the contest.

Politics, however, does not leave space empty for long. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) announced the Samajik Parivartan Morcha on November 12. They promised candidates in all 403 seats and named Azad as chief ministerial face. The reactions were predictable. Akhilesh Yadav said the front would hurt the BJP more than the SP. Yogi Adityanath called it a "B team", of the SP-Congress, no less. Critics on the other side call Owaisi the BJP's B-team. When everyone accuses you of working for someone else, the useful question is whom you are actually working against.

The argument here is that the Morcha's real target is the BSP's orphaned electorate, not the SP's. The bet rests on three claims, each defensible. The vacuum is real. The alliance has chosen its battlefield sensibly. And the outcome will turn on candidate quality rather than ideology or arithmetic. There is also a serious counter-argument that any third front in an increasingly bipolar state merely splits the anti-BJP vote, and it deserves a fair hearing before any verdict.

The Vacuum Is Real, Even If It Is Uneven

The BSP’s collapse is not just a story of seats. It is a story of organisational retreat and leadership fatigue. Mayawati’s decisions around her family and the repeated appointment and removal of Akash Anand have made the party look inward. In Nagina in 2024, Azad took 51.19 per cent of the vote while the BSP managed only 1.33 per cent. Right next door in Bijnor, where Azad did not contest, the BSP still polled 21 per cent. The contrast is telling. Where a credible local alternative appears, a section of the Dalit vote can move. Where it does not, the old loyalties hold.

Jatavs, about 11 per cent of the state’s population, remain the BSP’s most reliable base. Non-Jatav groups, including Pasis, have already shown willingness to shift toward the INDIA bloc or other options. Azad’s appeal is stronger among younger Dalits who want a more aggressive style than Mayawati’s current low-key approach. Whether that appeal travels beyond a few pockets is untested. One Lok Sabha victory does not make a statewide Dalit party. In 2022 Azad contested against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur Urban and secured fewer than 8,000 votes. The vacuum exists, but it is not empty ground waiting to be filled. It is contested ground.

Two People, Two Personal Goals

Azad and Owaisi have signed an alliance. That does not mean they want the same thing. Chandrashekhar Azad wants to become the next Mayawati. He has already taken Nagina. He is trying to pull non-Jatav and younger Dalit voters away from the BSP. His long aim is to replace Mayawati as the main Dalit leader in Uttar Pradesh. If the ASP grows, he gains. If it stays small, he remains a regional figure.

Asaduddin Owaisi wants something different. He wants to become the next Mulayam for Muslims in UP. He has spent years asking Akhilesh for an alliance and warning that the SP cannot take Muslim votes for granted. In Bihar he carved out a base in Seemanchal. In UP he has almost nothing. The partnership with Azad gives him a platform to ask Muslim voters to stop treating the SP as their only option.

These two ambitions do not sit easily together. Azad needs Dalit votes that Mayawati still holds. Owaisi needs Muslim votes that still largely go to the SP. Each leader will measure success by how much his own community moves, not by how well the alliance performs as a whole. Ticket fights, seat claims and credit for any wins will test that difference quickly.

Coming together now is easy. Staying together when one man is trying to inherit Mayawati’s space and the other is trying to inherit Mulayam’s space is much harder. The alliance can hurt others in 2027. Whether it survives after that depends on whether two separate personal projects can share the same stage for long.

The Right Belt For The Right Reasons

The headline figure, Muslims and Dalits together at roughly 40 per cent of UP, is misleading. Muslims are about 19 per cent of the population but scattered. Jatavs are around 11 per cent. Politics is made seat by seat, and this alliance's seats cluster in the west: Bijnor, Saharanpur, Meerut, Agra.

The choice is not accidental. The BSP's 2007 majority leaned heavily on western UP and Rohilkhand, where it won 69 seats. By 2012 that tally had fallen to 43 as the SP took the ground, and the region has since served as an early indicator of which way the state is moving. Here Jatav and Muslim populations are dense while Yadavs, the SP's anchor community, are comparatively sparse. A Dalit-Muslim pitch therefore meets less resistance from the SP's core.

Contesting all 403 seats is bravado, and nothing in the evidence suggests the Morcha can run a serious statewide campaign. The credible plan is a dozen or so districts fought hard.

Bihar Story

Owaisi's Bihar record is easy to mock and easy to exaggerate. The party's tally was modest, and it repeated it across two elections. But modest numbers were enough to make the opposition's arithmetic uncomfortable and to hand its rivals a "vote-splitter" charge that echoes in Lucknow today.

The reasons for that success are specific to Bihar. Seemanchal gave AIMIM a dense Muslim electorate in one contiguous belt. Leaders from RJD and JD(U) backgrounds then brought their own followings with them. The party did not win by announcing an alliance. It won by embedding itself in a region, and every seat it took came from that one place.

Uttar Pradesh offers none of this. Muslim voters are spread thinly across the state, with no Seemanchal to anchor a campaign. AIMIM has never opened its account in the Assembly, and its earlier fronts have fared poorly. Azad's party did not benefit from the Bihar tie-up either, and it left empty-handed.

The larger obstacle is the Samajwadi Party. Muslim voters in UP have consolidated behind whichever force looks best placed to beat the BJP, and for now that is Akhilesh Yadav's. Bihar showed that Owaisi can win where he has a base. UP will test whether he can build one.

Vote-Splitting Question Has No Easy Answer

The alliance’s critics have a serious point: in a close constituency, a few thousand votes can decide who wins. If AIMIM or Azad Samaj Party draws voters who would otherwise back the SP-Congress candidate, the BJP could benefit. Uttar Pradesh’s recent contests have increasingly centred on two main sides, and a new front could make that contest less predictable.

But the arithmetic is not fixed from seat to seat. Some voters may see Owaisi or Azad as a stronger voice for their concerns than the established opposition. Others may support the alliance because the BSP’s decline has left them without a party they trust. Their votes cannot simply be counted as SP votes in waiting.

That is the tension Akhilesh Yadav must manage. A credible SP-Congress arrangement could reassure voters seeking the strongest challenge to the BJP. Yet if communities feel underrepresented in its candidates or priorities, calls for unity may not be enough to hold them. The alliance may win few seats and still influence who gets nominated, what issues receive attention, and how the opposition approaches seat-sharing.

So the splitter label may fit some constituencies, but it does not explain the whole contest. The key question is whether the new alliance can build enough local credibility to attract voters—and whether established parties respond before those voters decide they have a better option.

Has The BJP Something To Worry About? Likely No

The BJP has little reason to lose sleep over the Owaisi-Azad alliance.

In close seats, the new front can change margins. AIMIM’s votes already exceeded BJP victories in a few places in 2022. Azad’s Nagina win showed Dalit votes can move. That is real. It is also limited.

UP has become more bipolar. The BJP and its allies sit above 40 per cent. The SP-led side sits in the mid-to-high 30s when it holds together. A third front that pulls 3 or 4 per cent in selected belts mostly takes from the anti-BJP pool. Muslim voters still see the SP as the stronger choice against the BJP. Many Dalits remain with Mayawati or have already shifted. Owaisi and Azad must first convince those voters to leave their current homes. Until they do, the alliance functions more as a spoiler than as a direct threat.

The BJP can even gain from the noise. It can paint the front as the real opposition in parts of western UP and keep the SP on the defensive over tickets and image. Yogi Adityanath’s third-term bid rests on holding his own coalition and watching the other side divide. For now the division is happening on the opposite side of the fence. The BJP’s worry remains the SP-Congress arrangement, not the new Morcha.

(Sayantan Ghosh is the author of two books, Battleground Bengal and The Aam Aadmi Party, and teaches at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata.)