ABP Live Off The Field | Virat Kohli's Instagram Income: What He Makes Per Post

Precise figures are kept under wraps by non-disclosure agreements, but industry reports and "Instagram Rich Lists" provide a clear picture of Virat Kohli's digital empire.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 09:22 AM (IST)

When it comes to "Business of Brand Kohli," the numbers are as staggering as his cover drive. As of 2026, Virat Kohli remains the undisputed king of social media monetization in India, often ranking as the only Indian in the global top 20 of Instagram’s high-earners list.

Virat Kohli’s Instagram Economy

Precise figures are kept under wraps by non-disclosure agreements, but industry reports and "Instagram Rich Lists" provide a clear picture of his digital empire:

Cost Per Sponsored Post: Reports for 2025-2026 suggest Virat Kohli charges between ₹11 crore and ₹14 crore ($1.3M - $1.6M) for a single promotional post on his Instagram grid.

Global Standing: He consistently ranks as the third highest-earning athlete on the platform globally, trailing only football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Follower Power: With over 270 million followers, his engagement rate often surpasses that of top Hollywood celebrities, making him a "safe bet" for global brands like HSBC, PUMA (Agilitas), and Audi.

A Word of Caution: It is worth noting that Virat Kohli himself has occasionally downplayed these "Rich List" figures on social media, suggesting that while the earnings are massive, the specific "per-post" numbers reported by third-party aggregators can sometimes be speculative.

Why Do Brands Pay This Much?

It’s not just about the numbers; it’s about the "Kohli Effect." A single post from him offers:

Trust & Authenticity: His focus on fitness and discipline rub off on the products he endorses.

Unmatched Reach: He bridges the gap between sports fans, fitness enthusiasts, and lifestyle followers.

Cross-Platform Domination: Aside from Instagram, he reportedly commands around ₹2.5 crore per post on X (formerly Twitter).

Virat's Insta account restored! 

After a brief and mysterious disappearance that sent shockwaves through his 270 million followers, Virat Kohli is officially back on Instagram.

The account's temporary deactivation triggered intense speculation, but the King has returned to reclaim his digital throne. Fans are breathing a sigh of relief as the cricket icon resumes his social media dominance.

